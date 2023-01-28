Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Jacob Markstrom Has Done More Harm Than Good for Flames
Jacob Markstrom may have been what the Calgary Flames needed for one season, but he hasn’t been reliable for most of his time spent with the organization. This is his third season as a member of the Flames after signing a six-year, $6 million average annual value (AAV) deal in 2020 and the majority of it has been underwhelming play the goaltender would like to forget.
Clayton News Daily
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the...
Clayton News Daily
Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January
Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2
Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games.
Yardbarker
Four-goal second period vaults Leafs past Caps
Michael Bunting had a goal and assist, John Tavares added two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 5-1 Sunday. Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 3-1-0 on their five-game homestand.
Clayton News Daily
Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits
The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho's scoring burst and the contributions from a number of goalies. The Hurricanes' latest chance to unveil their winning formula will come Tuesday when they wrap up a three-game homestand against...
Clayton News Daily
Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders
The New York Islanders acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023. Horvat spent his first 8 1/2 NHL seasons with the Canucks and has served as their captain since...
Clayton News Daily
Surging Senators face fading Canadiens again
The Ottawa Senators have another opportunity to continue their recent success in advance of the All-Star break, while adding to the current frustration of the Montreal Canadiens. While the visiting Senators aim for a fourth straight victory, the Canadiens will try to avoid losing their fourth in a row on...
Clayton News Daily
Hall of Famer Bobby 'The Golden Jet' Hull dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby "The Golden Jet" Hull has died at 84, the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday. A 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, Hull played the first 15 seasons of his 23-year pro career with Chicago and helped the Blackhawks capture the 1961 Stanley Cup. He...
NHL
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
NHL superstar Bobby Hull dies aged 84
The hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first NHL player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday. Hull, a Canadian player who had a feared slapshot and was known as the “Golden Jet” because of his blond hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.
NHL
Avalanche Head into All-Star Break on a Winning Note after Beating Blues
Heading into the All-Star break with a win. The Colorado Avalanche topped the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 27-18-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Matt Nieto (empty net) scored. Logan O'Connor handed out two assists. In Colorado's net, Alexandar Georgiev turned aside 26 of the 28 shots he faced. The Avalanche utilized a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the eighth-straight game.
Yardbarker
How LTIR works and how the Calgary Flames could use it
Friends, at some point we’ll get clarity on Oliver Kylington’s status for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. But until we do, we’ll keep getting a version of the same question in the mailbag: “Hey, can’t they just use LTIR to replace him?”. The answer...
Yardbarker
Eagles Get Redemption In Texas
The Colorado Eagles came into Texas for the second night in a row looking for redemption. And redemption is what they got. At first, the Texas Stars looked like they were going to control the game, but the Eagles never gave up. Colorado came out guns blazing and did not stop. My game summary is below!
Yardbarker
Talking Points: Boston Bruins Drop Third Straight In Carolina
Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday night. GOLD STAR: Boston Bruins killer Sebastian Aho once again was doing some damage for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Black and Gold. In this one he scored the first goal of the game after creating a turnover against David Pastrnak at the blue line that turned into a one-man rush at the other end where he made a slick move on Linus Ullmark. Aho finished with the goal, four shots on net, six shot attempts, one hit and four takeaways in 18:57 of ice time. Aho also got involved at the physical end of it as well nearly dropping the gloves with Brad Marchand in a sequence that earned both players matching penalties for the rough stuff.
NHL
Blues issue statement on passing of Bobby Hull
The St. Louis Blues have issued a statement on the passing of hockey legend Bobby Hull:. Bobby Hull was one the greatest players in NHL history. From a Stanley Cup, Hart Trophies, a dozen All-Star games, and a Hall of Fame induction, his accomplishments on the ice are legendary. Although...
Comments / 0