On January 29, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Bohdan I. Baker., 45, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on French Road in the town of Lancaster, Baker was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Baker had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Baker was released with appearance tickets for the town of Lancaster court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO