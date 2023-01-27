Read full article on original website
Nurse questions cancer cluster findings after own diagnosis
58-year-old Richard Czosek sort of fell into his career as a nurse. But now this caregiver has become the patient.
Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
wnynewsnow.com
Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Senior Care Requests Rise After Holiday Visits
Courtesy of Juniper Glen Memory Care Assisted Living. NewsUSA – For adult children with aging parents, spending time together around the holidays can highlight changes in lifestyle or behavior indicating that a loved one requires assistance. For those who provide senior care, the weeks immediately following the holidays are the busiest, as families seek care for aging loved ones. In fact, there is typically a 41 percent rise in service inquiries from December to January.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Senior Wishes Is Seeking Wish Applicants
Buffalo, NY, February , 2023 – Do you have a wish? Founded by the United Church Home Society, Senior Wishes’ goal is to enrich the lives of deserving seniors by providing an experience to be cherished and remembered. More than 400 wishes have been granted since 2014, including traveling to visit long-missed family, attending a sports or cultural event, providing supplies to continue an abandoned hobby or lessons to learn something new.
Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
ubspectrum.com
Parents of Tyler Lewis sue UB and Buff State, disclose new details about investigation into their son’s death
The parents of Tyler Lewis, the Buffalo State sophomore who was fatally stabbed near the Ellicott Complex in October, are suing UB and Buffalo State University in connection with their son’s death. The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in the New York State Court of Claims, alleges that both...
Man admits to fatal Cheektowaga parking lot stabbing
The Erie County District Attorney's office says the incident happened this past June.
Niagara SPCA is 'all filled up on dogs' and asking for help
According to the Niagara SPCA, it has been consistently full for the better part of two years and needs your help.
Two hospitalized following crash on I-86 in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-86 in the Town of Angelica around 9 p.m. Monday.
Class action lawsuit filed against Buffalo regarding lack of fluoride in water
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Buffalo in regard to the lack of fluoride in the city's water.
Lockport man accused of DWI, crashing into house
No one in either the vehicle or home was injured.
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
erienewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
3 months after Buffalo State student’s death at UB, family demands answers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been just over three months since Roquishia Lewis’ son Tyler was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo, and she is still waiting for answers. “My life is just destroyed because of this senseless crime, and I feel hopeless at this point,”...
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
nyspnews.com
Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI
On January 29, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Bohdan I. Baker., 45, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on French Road in the town of Lancaster, Baker was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Baker had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Baker was released with appearance tickets for the town of Lancaster court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer. 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
