2 On Your Side

Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
AMHERST, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
JAMESTOWN, NY
buffalohealthyliving.com

Senior Care Requests Rise After Holiday Visits

Courtesy of Juniper Glen Memory Care Assisted Living. NewsUSA – For adult children with aging parents, spending time together around the holidays can highlight changes in lifestyle or behavior indicating that a loved one requires assistance. For those who provide senior care, the weeks immediately following the holidays are the busiest, as families seek care for aging loved ones. In fact, there is typically a 41 percent rise in service inquiries from December to January.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
buffalohealthyliving.com

Senior Wishes Is Seeking Wish Applicants

Buffalo, NY, February , 2023 – Do you have a wish? Founded by the United Church Home Society, Senior Wishes’ goal is to enrich the lives of deserving seniors by providing an experience to be cherished and remembered. More than 400 wishes have been granted since 2014, including traveling to visit long-missed family, attending a sports or cultural event, providing supplies to continue an abandoned hobby or lessons to learn something new.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI

On January 29, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Bohdan I. Baker., 45, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on French Road in the town of Lancaster, Baker was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Baker had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Baker was released with appearance tickets for the town of Lancaster court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Shore News Network

Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer.  28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
SARDINIA, NY

