Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Mike Pence Tries To Get Back In Trump's Graces By Admitting That He, Too, Pocketed Classified Documents
Can everyone who does not have classified documents in their garage please step forward? Just everyone who worked at the White House and managed to walk out the door without multiple secret documents?. Bueller? Bueller?. As CNN was first to report, former Vice President Mike Pence has joined the ranks...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Washington Examiner
'I'm still trying to kill you': Mike Pompeo told Kim Jong Un during secret 2018 meeting
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un tried to break the ice with Mike Pompeo by joking about the then-CIA director's efforts to "kill" him during an intense 2018 Easter weekend secret meeting. Pompeo was taken aback by the quip and quickly assured the notorious dictator to his face with a...
Washington Examiner
'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
Jim Jordan Gets Fact-Checked To His Face In Combative NBC News Interview
"Biden didn't defy a subpoena, congressman," Chuck Todd told the Ohio lawmaker.
msn.com
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Obamas: Killing Of Tyre Nichols A 'Painful Reminder' Of America's Police Problem
"It’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change," tweeted former President Barack Obama after bodycam footage of the incident was released.
Proud Boys Aim To Subpoena Trump As Witness At Their Jan. 6 Trial: Reporter
It's unclear why they want him on the stand, but other Jan. 6 defendants have said they stormed the Capitol because they thought Trump wanted them to.
Republicans said they chose Trump's DC hotel out of convenience. They've spent almost nothing there since he sold it.
Trump made millions from Republican spending at his DC hotel while president. Now that it's just the Waldorf Astoria, the spending has dried up.
Top Senator Makes Surprise Endorsement in 2024 Race
The United States Senate race in California is heating up, and we still do not even know if long-time incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is running for re-election. Democratic member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Katie Porter, was the first to officially announce her candidacy for the Senate seat, and a top member of the Senate is already giving her a major endorsement.
As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines
Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
Senators Threaten Action If White House Refuses Classified Documents Access
Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are upset after the administration declined to share sensitive files found in Trump's and Biden's records.
Democrats Schiff and Swalwell fundraising off getting booted from Intel Committee amid McCarthy feud
Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell are fundraising off their removal from the House Intelligence Committee by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says there aren't 'enough good people' seeking to become police officers due to the 'disparagement' of law enforcement
"There's been this attack on law enforcement, and you're not getting the best of the best," Jordan said of the state of many police departments.
Maggie Haberman breaks down claims Kushner plotted to have Pence replaced
CNN political analysts Maggie Haberman and Ana Navarro join CNN This Morning to discuss the likelihood of allegations that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump plotted with then-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to replace Mike Pence when he was serving as Vice President in the Trump administration.
Comments / 2