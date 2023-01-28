Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Lydesdale Water offers Auto Draft
The Lydesdale Water Association in eastern Columbia County has announced that it now offers Auto Draft to its customers. Members of the association has been mailed a form that will allow them to sign up for bank draft program. People may call Cindy Honeycutt Anglin for more details at 870-904-3502.
magnoliareporter.com
Poll: Readers say entertainment district won't raise local quality of life
A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers are not enthusiastic about the creation of an entertainment district around the Magnolia Square. Beginning Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:. “Should Magnolia establish an entertainment district so that people may drink alcoholic beverages outdoors near the...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers stable in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia County, up by one in Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 deaths up by four in South Arkansas counties
South Arkansas has suffered four COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, including two in Union County and one each in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,707. Total Active Cases: 37. No change since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,565.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
txktoday.com
Leadership Texarkana offers Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens
Leadership Texarkana 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks programs include monthly programs on the first Thursday of the month, which are free of charge, hour-long moderated conversations on a variety of topics, relevant to pursuing excellence whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.
magnoliareporter.com
The Caring Place schedules open house
The Caring Place and the Area Agency on Aging are honoring Alzheimer’s Awareness Day on Wednesday, February 15. An open house will be held at The Caring Place, 311 W. Main, from 2-4 p.m. on February 15. More than 20 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s worldwide. The Caring...
magnoliareporter.com
Tom's Korner Store cited for alcohol sale to minor
A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in...
KTBS
Wadley Hospital celebrates Women Physicians Day
TEXARKANA, Texas - February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day, and the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell. She was the first female in the United States to earn a degree in medicine in 1849. Blackwell's achievements paved the way for other female doctors all across the country. Dr. Deborah Shuman has...
magnoliareporter.com
Disappointed with Gov. Sanders' broadband order
I just read that Gov. Sanders has signed another executive order, No. 23-14 to stop broadband in Columbia County. What in the world is she thinking?. I live in Columbia County and in a rural area of the county and was so hoping to get broadband. Now it looks like our wonderful and newly elected governor has dashed that hope. I am so upset over this.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent
Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 27, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Taylor Alexis Young, 22, of Magnolia and Haylee Breanne Middleton, 25, January 24. Michael Joe Goodwin, 61, of Waldo...
txktoday.com
TEXARKANA ISD EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING MEASURES AND GRANT AWARDS
The Texarkana ISD Education Foundation (TISDEF), formerly known as Texarkana Public Schools Foundation, has announced a new mission and focus for the organization. TISDEF will develop community support to expand resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize opportunities for all Texarkana Independent School District students. As part of its...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 27, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Donald Barge vs. Shirley Venard. January 2. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks intersection to get new traffic signal
TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says that the intersection of Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks will receive a new traffic signal in the summer. TXDOT announced Jan. 27 that the plans were approved to upgrade the traffic signal. According to the transportation department, the improvements will...
magnoliareporter.com
UCA lists Columbia County students on Presidential and Dean's lists
CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas has named Columbia County students who are fall 2022 Presidential Scholars, or who made the Dean’s List.
Texarkana Braces for Possible Ice Storm Praying Not Like in 2000
The Texarkana area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service with the potential of freezing rain or a winter mix with some ice accumulation possible. I don't know about you but every time I hear mention of ice in the weather forecasts I automatically think of...
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
inforney.com
Texarkana, Arkansas boy located and is safe with mother
TEXARKANA, Ark. - According to police in Texarkana Hunter Hardemon, 5, is safe with his mother who picked him up early Monday morning at a bus stop near the Links at Texarkana apartments in the 300 block of Links Drive. Police are now investigating a custody dispute, and Hardemon's mother...
