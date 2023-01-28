In the United States, 1 out of 5 students reports being bullied and children with disabilities are two to three times more likely to be bullied than their non-disabled peers. For school age children and even adults, societal beauty standards can be a tough concept to tackle especially when the pressure seems to come from every direction to look and be a certain way. 24-year-old Mahogany Geter from Knoxville, Tennessee, has been living with lymphedema her entire life and is an example that there is beauty in what makes us different.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 28 DAYS AGO