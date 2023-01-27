Read full article on original website
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry's Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Wanted felon who fled to North Dakota will be extradited back to Florida
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted since 2011 will be extradited back to Indian River County after he was caught in North Dakota. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 12, the Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were notified of an active case involving Patrick O’Rourke.
Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested
ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
flaglerlive.com
40 Years in Prison for Jevante Hamilton for Overdose Death of Tim Davidson and Other Offenses
When Jevante Hamilton walked into Circuit Judge Chris France’s courtroom this afternoon, he was already carrying a 10-year prison sentence, freshly imposed in Volusia County on charges unrelated to those that brought him back to Flagler County. When he walked out less than an hour later, his sentence had...
FOX 28 Spokane
Florida sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” videos on social media. David Gays says he wasn’t a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 on the sheriff’s posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.” Gay’s lawsuit filed last week says he lost a job and suffered emotional distress as a result. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages. It was filed last week in state court in Brevard County, along Florida’s Space Coast. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office on Monday didn’t respond to an emailed inquiry seeking comment.
US News and World Report
3 Dead in Northwest Georgia Home From Apparent Drug Overdose
KENSINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Three people were found dead in a northwest Georgia house on Monday from suspected drug overdoses. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the most likely cause of death was from smoking or inhaling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Dried psychedelic...
Click10.com
TROOPERS: ‘Smoking’ Mustang stopped doing 114 mph on dark Florida highway
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of a very reckless ride on a dark Florida highway. Troopers said they prevented a potential tragedy late Friday night, when they stopped this smoking Ford Mustang, which they say was going 114 mph on State Road 82.
US News and World Report
Mississippi Mayor Orders Curfew After 13-Year-Old's Death
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor has reinstated a youth curfew after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. issued an emergency proclamation that prohibits minors 17 and under, who are unmarried and not emancipated, from being on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday until further notice.
US News and World Report
3 Adults Found Shot to Death at Home in Southern California
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
westorlandonews.com
Central Florida Drug Trafficking Leader Faces Up to Life in Prison after Jury Verdict
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman in Central Florida) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.
US News and World Report
Driver in California Cliff Crash That Injured 4 Is Charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence...
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
US News and World Report
3 Kids Taken in Nebraska Carjacking Found With Frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures were around 0 degrees, a man reported that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen with his three children inside, said Grand Island Police. An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested with the SUV before authorities found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old around 5 a.m. inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney.
mynews13.com
Crimeline offering rewards to fight fentanyl epidemic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Crimeline is stepping up its reward system to help in the fight against the fentanyl epidemic. Central Florida Crimeline is now offering rewards specifically for information that helps them catch fentanyl dealers. What You Need To Know. Central Florida Crimeline is now offering rewards...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
Florida man buys $50 scratch-off, wins $1 million
A Florida man who bought a $50 scratch-off is $1 million richer.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
click orlando
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
WESH
New Florida bill could make it illegal for drivers to stay in left lane unless passing
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new bill in Florida could make it illegal for drivers to stay in the left lane unless they're passing another car. There is already an existing law that states slower traffic should move right but this would be different. The bill aims to ticket drivers...
Florida Constitutional Carry: House Speaker announces legislation allowing concealed guns without permits
Florida lawmakers announced legislation to allow permitless concealed carry of firearms in the Sunshine State.
