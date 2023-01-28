Read full article on original website
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
WARNING! GRAPHIC! Body Camera Footage From Tyre Nichols’ Fatal Beating Released By Memphis Police Department
Here we are. After two weeks of concern, one week of outrage, and several tense days of awaiting the release of what has been described by numerous public officials as one of the worse abuses of police power that they’ve ever seen, the body camera footage of Tyre Nichols being fatally attacked by five Black former-police officers in Memphis, Tennessee has been released to the public.
Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother
Body camera video appears to show Memphis police officers pepper spraying Tyre Nichols while he was on the ground where he is heard shouting for his mother. Jan. 28, 2023.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Rapper, 49, was escorting 18-yr-old gang member out of Iowa school when teen 'opened fire'
Two students were killed and a staff member injured after shooters opened fire at a Des Moines school founded by local rapper Will Keeps for at-risk youth. Three suspects have been arrested.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip
A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Tyre Nichols death: Law enforcement group 'infuriated' by alleged assault during traffic stop
The president of a law enforcement group says that he's "infuriated" by the alleged assault of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Department officers.
Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops
As brutal details continued to filter out about the death of Tyre Nichols following his arrest by Memphis police after a traffic stop, representatives from the Department of Justice held a briefing on Wednesday morning to reassure the public and ask for calm.“I want this city to be a place where justice is done,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “The United States is committed to following the facts and the law, guided by principles of justice every step of the way.”Ritz called for peace and patience as an edgy public anticipates the looming release of a video of...
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
The lawyer for one of the five former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols reacted to the release of the bodycam footage Friday.
14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas
A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.
One day after the disturbing video of Tyre Nichols' brutal arrest earlier this month was made public, the Memphis Police Department said on Saturday that its Scorpion squad had been "permanently decommissioned."
FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church
The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
Family of 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher breaks silence, insists gun was secured
The family of the student who police say shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia on Jan. 6 is now speaking out, saying the gun was "secured."
Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School
An NYPD police officer was suspended after video showed a 12-year-old Black girl being brutally beaten by an officer outside of a Staten Island middle school. The post Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School appeared first on NewsOne.
