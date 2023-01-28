ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Flybe administration: Scramble to change plans after airline ceases trading

For Sophie Levy, a relaxing break to visit family in Windsor was scuppered when Flybe declared on Saturday that it was cancelling all flights. The airline said it had ceased trading, with 277 out of 321 staff being made redundant. Sophie is one of 2,500 people who were forced to...
investing.com

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
Reuters

Iberia flights disrupted by IT problem

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of international and domestic flights operated by Spanish flag-carrier Iberia were disrupted on Saturday by a problem in the company's booking and boarding system, the airline said.
Power 93.7 WBLK

JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport

News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
BUFFALO, NY
US News and World Report

Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Signals Finland's NATO Bid May Be Considered Over Sweden

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Sunday that Ankara may agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden, amid growing tensions with Stockholm. "We may deliver Finland a different message (on their NATO application) and Sweden would be shocked when they see our message. But Finland should not make the same mistake Sweden did," Erdogan said in a televised speech aired on Sunday.
US News and World Report

Toyota Is World's Top-Selling Automaker, Again

Japanese multinational car manufacturer, Toyota, outsold all of its competitors for the third year in a row in 2022 despite production constraints caused by COVID-19. Supply bottlenecks, chip shortages and other assorted problems caused year-on-year global sales numbers to dip 0.1%, but total sales still reached nearly as high as 10.5 million vehicles, outpacing all other car manufacturers, the company said in a statement.
malta

traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets

Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
CNBC

Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability. Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs told CNBC it was a "necessary intervention to help us to become competitive and lean in the way we go forward in the market." The company also says...
liveandletsfly.com

Review: Qatar Airways 777-300ER Qsuite Business Class

Qsuite Business Class on the Qatar Airways 777-300ER is always a comfortable ride, but the excellent service and delicious catering on my flight from Tokyo to Doha made this particular journey one of my best-ever flights on Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways 777-300ER Qsuite Business Class Review (NRT-DOH) I booked this...
US News and World Report

Japan Inc Strives to Lure Skilled Workers as Inflation, Labour Crunch Bite

TOKYO (Reuters) - From inflation allowances to the reskilling of workers, firms in Japan are stepping up efforts to help employees fight rising prices and a labour crunch, even though some cannot afford pay hikes that do more than offset cost-push inflation. As annual "shunto" labour talks get into full...
dallasexpress.com

AA Flight Attendants Picket at Airports

Flight attendants for American Airlines (AA) picketed at airports across the country on Tuesday. Contract negotiations between American Airlines and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), which represents more than 25,000 AA flight attendants, have been drawn out and contentious, with neither side willing to budge. The continued failure...
New York Post

Delta passenger recalls panic after ‘split second’ near-miss at JFK Airport

Panic-stricken passengers on a flight involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport over the weekend have described how they screamed and gasped as they came “split seconds” away from crashing into another aircraft. Delta Air Lines passenger Brian Healy told NBC News that some travelers were overcome by “panic” as their plane nearly collided with an American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway on Friday. “We’re talking split seconds here, but the initial cognition was this is not going to end well,” Delta customer Brian Healy told NBC News, adding that some travelers were overcome by “panic.” The near-miss is now the subject...

