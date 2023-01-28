Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' this season
Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' at Liverpool this season.
Liverpool Are Really Actively Working to Sign Jude Bellingham Claims Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano has today revealed how the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is 'Obsessed' with a potential club record transfer for the England international.
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
Yardbarker
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
BBC
'Liverpool can easily finish this year with nothing'
Former Premier League defender Neil Taylor says Liverpool are in danger of finishing this season with nothing as their aging squad struggles to compete with the changing pace of the game. After Jurgen Klopp's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday, Taylor was asked what...
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Late Mitoma Strike Sinks Reds
Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
Paris Saint-Germain interest in Brazil winger confirmed by manager
PSG's interest in a Brazil winger has been confirmed by his manager.
PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
PSG's predicted lineup for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday night.
Tottenham finally reach agreement to sign Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur have struck an agreement with Sporting CP for the transfer of Pedro Porro, 90min understands.
Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kanté
The French international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Secure Loan Deal
Liverpool are still doing business in the lead to the transfer window closing on Tuesday.
Sunderland 1-2 Man Utd: Parris double edges difficult Women's FA Cup tie
Match report: Man Utd beat Sunderland 2-1 in the Women's FA Cup fourth round thanks to two goals from Nikita Parris.
90min
