ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Project proposed to add Costco in Crenshaw with 800 units of housing on top

By Rob Hayes
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FAGX_0kUGEXRQ00

The Crenshaw area may soon get a new Costco store that comes with a rather unique addition: 800 apartments built above it.

Thrive Living, a national real estate firm, plans to raze a five-acre commercial lot at 5035 Coliseum and build a mixed-use complex that features the members-only warehouse store as well as the residential rental units.

Of the 800 proposed units, 184 of them, or 23% of the total units, will be dedicated to low-income households. The rest of the market-rate units will be deemed non-subsidized affordable and workforce housing, all of which will be eligible for residents with Section 8 vouchers.

Neighbors in the area have mixed reviews of the proposal.

"It would be good, so my mom doesn't have to drive way far away to Costco," said Michael Brown. "She could come shop right here."

Other Crenshaw residents are pointing out the potential parking problems and the increase in traffic it could bring to the area.

"Eight-hundred units? Uh uh. Uh uh!" said Larry Kidd who lives down the street from the proposed site. "If they can build a parking lot that will hold 800 units plus for the store, that'll be unbelievable."

For others, the big concern is gentrification. People have the belief that new developments will increase demand for the area and push up the cost of living.

"I feel like everything around it will go up in price," said Ashlyn Foster.

The land in question used to house a sprawling AT&T facility, but it now sits idle.

The project proposal still needs to be approved by the city.

Comments / 4

Paul The Wall
2d ago

In the Crenshaw District they will be shop lifted out of business...bad move Costco...

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles

New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton bridge eroding to dangerous conditions

COMPTON, Calif. – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif provided an update to local businesses who...
COMPTON, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale touts economic development success

PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council. “Never be...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council OKs 1-month grace period for tenants behind on rent

The Los Angeles City Council tentatively voted Friday to provide tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, adding to an ordinance adopted last week implementing universal just-cause rules for evictions. The council also discussed an ordinance that would...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households

CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
mediafeed.org

Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price

A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Metro opts not to change "end of line" rules

After months of investigation into potentially changing a longstanding policy, Metro has opted not to change the "end of the line" rule.With the decision, Long Beach residents are once again up in arms about the lack of change when it comes to the rampant increase in the homeless population in the area and the crime that has come with it. Nancy Downs, a local business owner, said that in recent years her business has been subjected to an array of vandalism, which she believes is a result of the fact that transient riders of the Metro train system are essentially dropped...
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Mashed

Why One Wienerschnitzel Drive-Thru Is An Official Historical Landmark

Imagine paying $0.15 cents for a hot dog. Sounds like a too-good-to-be-true Costco deal, right? Well, that's not quite the case with the origin of the Los Angeles-based hot dog icon, Der Wienerschnitzel. When they first opened their doors in 1961, that's really all it cost! In 1977, the "Der" was dropped from the name, thus creating Wienerschnitzel. It's also ironic that a hot dog company calls itself "Wienerschnitzel" when Wienerschnitzel actually refers to veal hammered thin by a meat tenderizer, breaded, then fried until golden, via Merriam-Webster. So not exactly the hot dogs the LA establishment was selling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy