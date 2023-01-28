Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Patrick Mahomes Received Advice from Tom Brady Ahead Chiefs vs. Bengals
Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship. The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.
Bengals family becomes Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City 6 years ago
One Bengals family has made a Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City six years ago, embracing the team spirit.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce trolls Cincinnati mayor after AFC Championship Game win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got the last laugh in a week full of smack talk leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval made a “proclamation” for Joe Burrow to take a paternity test to see if the Bengals quarterback was the father of Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. Burrow was 3-0 against Mahomes and the Chiefs entering Sunday, and the term “Burrowhead Stadium” — a play on Arrowhead Stadium — made its way around not only Bengals fans but the players.
Kansas City Chiefs make decision on TE Travis Kelce for AFC Championship Game
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrow Head Stadium. Earlier today, it was reported on FOX that there was a real danger that Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce would miss today's game and that the team would need to “see him run” before deciding whether or not he will play. Just moments ago, the Chiefs released their Inactives List for the game, and Kelce is active.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on facing his old team in the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl Sunday night after knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game, setting up a matchup against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Now leading the Chiefs, Andy Reid started his head-coaching career with the Eagles. And after Sunday's win,...
Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 And then there were two! The stage is set for the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 where the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. After Sunday's matchups between the final four teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. RELATED: Rihanna Shares New Super Bowl Teaser Clad in Her Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection The Eagles beat the 49ers...
PHOTO: Joe Burrow Rocks ‘Sorry in Advance’ Shirt Before AFC Championship Game Against Kansas City Chiefs
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was fully prepared to break hearts in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, wearing a shirt aimed at... The post PHOTO: Joe Burrow Rocks ‘Sorry in Advance’ Shirt Before AFC Championship Game Against Kansas City Chiefs appeared first on Outsider.
Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear
The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons after an absolutely bonkers AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can buy special gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. Kansas City pulled out a 23-20 […] The post Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LLVII; Get gear the players wear
Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, and Kansas City got a 45-yard field goal from Harrison Butker with 3 seconds left that gave the Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. Now you can wear the same celebratory AFC Championship Gear and Super Bowl LLVI gear the players do, thanks to Fanatics.
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City narrowly defeated the Cincinatti Bengals by a score of 23-20 in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs finished the season 14-3 and came into the playoffs as the AFC's #1 seed. After suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in the divisional game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory in riveting game that went back and forth until the end.
