Johnson County Upsets No. 3 Knights, Lady Knights Cruise

AFTON — Thanks to the antics of West Greene, Tuesday night against South Greene, and Johnson County, Friday night against Chuckey-Doak, the District 1-2A basketball race has been thrown into complete turmoil.

Coaches often talk about the team that gets hot at tournament time will win it, and that could be more true than ever in the case of this district after the Johnson County Longhorns knocked off Chuckey-Doak 48-40 Friday night at the Black Knights gymnasium.

The Rebels of South Greene and the Knights of C-D started the week at the head of the pack in the district race, but that was before both of them suffered setbacks, and things will get very interesting when the tournament rolls around next month at David Crockett High School. Teams will get together for a meeting soon to solidify that tourney site. The coaches had hoped to use Daniel Boone High as they did last year, but Boone’s gym sustained water damage and is not playable at present.

Johnson County used a terrific defensive plan to slow down the high-scoring Knights at Lower Afton Tuesday, allowing C-D only two field goals in the third quarter and a total of 14 points in the second half as they rallied for the upset victory, leaving the Knights with a 5-2 district mark with only one game left, at South Greene, whose loss to West Greene on Tuesday was the Rebs’ first within the league.

Earlier, the Chuckey-Doak Lady Knights survived a foul-fest game, rolling over the Lady Longhorns 73-44, and with only one district regular season contest remaining, at league-leading South Greene next week, they can do no worse than finish second in the final standings, a mammoth accomplishment for a squad that won only six games last season.

STRONG START, SLOW FINISH

Chuckey-Doak started Friday’s game in solid fashion, building a 12-2 lead deep into the first quarter as the Knights found 6-8 big man Christian Derry in the paint for some open looks. But back-to-back 3-pointers by Eli Dickens and Dalton Robinson quickly got the Longhorns back into the game 12-8 at the first rest stop.

The Knights maintained the lead throughout the second frame, A 3-pointer by Caden Tullock and an inside layup by Derry gave the home squad a 24-15 advantage with only two minutes left in the half. But Johnson County closed strong and trailed 26-20 at the break.

C-D continued to maintain the lead deep into the third, with a rebound putback by Derry at the 2:57 mark giving the Knights a 30-25 advantage. But that’s when the wheels fell off.

The scrappy Longhorns began to assert their defense at full bore, forcing C-D into six third period turnovers. They got even at 30-30 on a bucket from Peyton Pausek, and they closed out the quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 36-30 lead into the home stretch.

Johnson County would not falter in the fourth, thanks to smooth ball-handling that they used to continuously kill time off the clock. A basket by Derry and another by Ethan Grindstaff early in the period got it down to 36-34, but the Horns answered with a clutch 3-pointer by Graham Reece to go back up 39-34 and that seemed to put a dagger in the hopes of a comeback by C-D.

After missing three of four free throws earlier in the quarter, Johnson Count converted their last four to hold off C-D when they were forced to foul to try to get the ball away from the sure-handed Horn guards.

Connor Simcox led the way with 13 points for the Longhorns (10-9, 2-3). Dickens scored 10.

Chuckey-Doak (20-4, 5-2) got 14 points and 13 rebounds from Derry and 10 from Isaiah Treadway.

Johnson County made only three turnovers in the second half compared to 10 by the Knights.

Chuckey-Doak will go to Cosby on Tuesday, then head out to South Greene next Friday for a showdown with the Rebels. Johnson County is at home on Tuesday night to South Greene.

JOHNSON COUNTY 48

CHUCKEY-DOAK 40

JC8121612—48C-D1214410—40

JC (48): Pierce 2, Lawson 4, Robinson 8, Reece 5, Connor Simcox 13, Pausek 6, Eli Dickens 10.C-D (40): Tullock 7, Treadway 10, Grindstaff 7, Shelton 2, Christian Derry 14.3-pointers: JC 6 (Dickens 3, Robinson 2, Reece). C-D 3 (Tullock, Treadway, Grindstaff).

LADY KNIGHTS WIN BIG

An astronomical number of fouls called in the game made this one drag on forever, but the Lady Knights clinched at least a second place finish in the district race with their 73-44 win, improving to 14-11 on the year and 6-1 in league play.

That only league loss was to South Greene, and they could move into a tie with the Rebels for the top spot with a victory next Friday. Coach Kyle Donahue was feeling ill during the game, but the victory obviously made him feel much better.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” he said. “We won only six all of last year, and for them to improve like they have is a credit to their work. I think you could see the improvement early in the year, and they have seemed to have continued to improve since Christmas. To finish no worse than second in our league is something to be proud of.”

A first half saw a total of 34 free throws attempted, and neither team made very many of them. Johnson County hit only 6-of-17, while the Knights weren’t much better at 9-of-17.

Still, Chuckey-Doak held an 11-8 lead after one quarter and a 29-19 advantage at intermission. An 8-0 run to start the second half give them some breathing room, and by the time the period ended the Lady Knights were in complete control with a 52-30 advantage. The gap continued to widen in the final period.

The Knights got 12 players in the scoring column, led by Hayleigh Taylor with 14 and Courtney Jones with 13 as the home team shared the scoring. They forced the Longhorns into 16 first half turnovers and nine more in the third as they took command.

Brookanna Hutchins led all scorers in the game with 24 points for Johnson County (6-15, 0-5).

While the Knights have only one league contest left, Johnson County has three: at home to South Greene, then a road game at West Greene plus a makeup contest against Happy Valley.

CHUCKEY-DOAK 73

JOHNSON COUNTY 44

JC8111114—44C-D11182321—73

JC (44): Glenn 6, Brookanna Hutchins 24, Robinson 6, Thompson 4, Eller 2, Icenhour 2.C-D (73): Brown 9, Yokley 6, Hayleigh Taylor 14, Johnson 7, Atchison 3, Southerland 4, Hensley 6, Ripley 7, Lowe 2, Jones 13, Cox 2, Trejo 2.3-pointers: JC 2 (Hutchins, Robinson). C-D 1 (Jones).