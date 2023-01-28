ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
The Independent

Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
Bustle

David Beckham’s Controversial Qatar Deal Skyrocketed His Net Worth

The FIFA World Cup in 2022 may have kept the hype going around football players like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, but there’s no forgetting that David Beckham has always been one of the world’s best-known football icons. Signing on professionally at the tender age of 17, Beckham very quickly made his mark as one of the greatest players of his generation. He also married singer and former Spice Girl Victoria Adams, forming quite the power couple in 1999.
The Independent

Derby County vs West Ham United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Derby County take on West Ham United in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
The Spun

Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka

When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in.  Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final.  Following ...
The Independent

FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City

Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller. Wrexham will travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 7 February in one of five replays next week, with a home tie against the eight-time winners Tottenham...
CBS Sports

Udinese vs. Verona odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Jan. 30, 2023 Italian Serie A predictions

Italian Serie A action continues when Udinese host Hellas Verona on Monday on Paramount+. Udinese are seventh in the Italian Serie A table, while Verona are 18th and trying to climb their way out of the relegation zone. However, Verona have been in better form of late with two wins and a draw in their last four matches after enduring a 10-match losing streak. Udinese has only managed one win in their last 11 league matches. And you can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try completely free for 30 days using code SERIE A (code expires 1/31/23).
The Independent

LIV Golf live stream: How to watch 2023 season online and on TV

LIV Golf is back for a second season in 2023 with the Saudi-backed venture looking to gain momentum with its players poised to play in the majors.The Masters confirmed it will honour invitations to those exempt and those inside the top 50 players in the world according to the OWGR.That means we may see more drama as the best from LIV take on the best on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on the biggest stage, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed’s thrilling battle at the Dubai Desert Classic showcasing the theatre in the sport currently.Dustin Johnson took...

