whopam.com
Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds
It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
yoursportsedge.com
Lemar Northington Named to All A Classic All-Tournament Team
After nearly leading his team to an incredible comeback win in the quarterfinal road of the 2023 All A Classic, a member of the University Heights Academy Blazers has been honored for his performance in the tournament. Upon the conclusion of the tournament Sunday afternoon it was announced that Lamar Northington had been selected to the All-Tournament Team.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls’ Winning Run Ends at Grayson County
Playing some of their best basketball despite a shortened bench, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team rode a three-game win streak into a matchup at Grayson County on Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers were turned away 66-56 for the Lady Cougars’ sixth win in their last seven outings,. The...
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Jordan Miles
Christian County junior Jordan Miles has had a lot asked of him from a young age, leading the Trigg County basketball team in scoring as an 8th-grader and taking over as quarterback for the Colonels as a sophomore. Jordan made his way to Christian County as a freshman to play...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Fall to Paducah Tilghman
For the first time since mid-December the Todd County Central Rebels have dropped back-to-back games. The Rebels were upended by Paducah Tilghman 78-59 Saturday night in Elkton. The loss comes on the heels of a home district loss Friday night to Franklin-Simpson. The win was the fourth in a row...
yoursportsedge.com
Carlisle County Delivers Late Gut Punch to Wildcats
For the second straight year, Carlisle County delivered a last-second gut punch to Trigg County. The Comets scored six points in the final 13 seconds of the game to stun the Wildcats 67-65 Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Gym. A Hunter Reynolds free throw with 20 seconds left gave Trigg a...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Carlisle County 67 Trigg County 65
Carlisle County rallied for a 67-65 win over Trigg County Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Gym. Here is a YSE gallery of shots from the game courtesy of Ashlyn Brown.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Lyon Steal Leads to Three-Point Trip for Perry
A Lyon County steal led to a three-point play for Travis Perry during Thursday’s game at Hopkinsville. Perry was right on his 30.5 points a game average, finishing with 30 in Lyon’s 77-66 victory. Watch Perry finish through the contact in this Max’s Moment. He would go on...
yoursportsedge.com
Webster’s Accuracy Too Much For Lady Wildcats to Overcome
Webster County led wire-to-wire and handed Trigg County a 63-43 loss Friday night at Wildcat Gym. The loss is the fifth straight for the Lady Wildcats – their longest such streak in two years. Webster scored the first five points of the game and led 10-3 just three minutes...
yoursportsedge.com
Short-Handed Tigers Fade in Narrow Loss to Owensboro
For three quarters on Saturday, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team looked set to complete a season sweep of visiting Owensboro. But without the services of four players, the Tigers wore down and fell victim to a late Red Devil three-pointer in a 67-66 defeat. The loss is the third...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Owensboro Catholic
An epic game Friday night between University Heights and Owensboro Catholic in the quarterfinals of the All A Classic. The Aces would end up taking the win in 4 OTs, 61-60. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
WSMV
Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Sumner County Schools Prepares for Possible Snow Days
Potential for freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. A Sumner County School Board member is advising parents to be aware that there is a possibility for school cancellations due to weather on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
WBKO
Wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and clouds roll through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will remain dry until our next round of showers moves in around 9pm. With temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s Monday evening, freezing rain and drizzle could cause slick spots on the roadways.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
Clarksville street department prepares for multiple rounds of winter weather
Clarksville Street Department has been getting its salt trucks ready to hit the road as the area will be in a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 9 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday. Ice accumulation is possible.
