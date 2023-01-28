URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO