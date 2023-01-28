ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whopam.com

Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds

It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lemar Northington Named to All A Classic All-Tournament Team

After nearly leading his team to an incredible comeback win in the quarterfinal road of the 2023 All A Classic, a member of the University Heights Academy Blazers has been honored for his performance in the tournament. Upon the conclusion of the tournament Sunday afternoon it was announced that Lamar Northington had been selected to the All-Tournament Team.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Girls’ Winning Run Ends at Grayson County

Playing some of their best basketball despite a shortened bench, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team rode a three-game win streak into a matchup at Grayson County on Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers were turned away 66-56 for the Lady Cougars’ sixth win in their last seven outings,. The...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Jordan Miles

Christian County junior Jordan Miles has had a lot asked of him from a young age, leading the Trigg County basketball team in scoring as an 8th-grader and taking over as quarterback for the Colonels as a sophomore. Jordan made his way to Christian County as a freshman to play...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Fall to Paducah Tilghman

For the first time since mid-December the Todd County Central Rebels have dropped back-to-back games. The Rebels were upended by Paducah Tilghman 78-59 Saturday night in Elkton. The loss comes on the heels of a home district loss Friday night to Franklin-Simpson. The win was the fourth in a row...
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Carlisle County Delivers Late Gut Punch to Wildcats

For the second straight year, Carlisle County delivered a last-second gut punch to Trigg County. The Comets scored six points in the final 13 seconds of the game to stun the Wildcats 67-65 Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Gym. A Hunter Reynolds free throw with 20 seconds left gave Trigg a...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Lyon Steal Leads to Three-Point Trip for Perry

A Lyon County steal led to a three-point play for Travis Perry during Thursday’s game at Hopkinsville. Perry was right on his 30.5 points a game average, finishing with 30 in Lyon’s 77-66 victory. Watch Perry finish through the contact in this Max’s Moment. He would go on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Webster’s Accuracy Too Much For Lady Wildcats to Overcome

Webster County led wire-to-wire and handed Trigg County a 63-43 loss Friday night at Wildcat Gym. The loss is the fifth straight for the Lady Wildcats – their longest such streak in two years. Webster scored the first five points of the game and led 10-3 just three minutes...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Short-Handed Tigers Fade in Narrow Loss to Owensboro

For three quarters on Saturday, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team looked set to complete a season sweep of visiting Owensboro. But without the services of four players, the Tigers wore down and fell victim to a late Red Devil three-pointer in a 67-66 defeat. The loss is the third...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Owensboro Catholic

An epic game Friday night between University Heights and Owensboro Catholic in the quarterfinals of the All A Classic. The Aces would end up taking the win in 4 OTs, 61-60. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
OWENSBORO, KY
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and clouds roll through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will remain dry until our next round of showers moves in around 9pm. With temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s Monday evening, freezing rain and drizzle could cause slick spots on the roadways.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

