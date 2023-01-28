ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Umatilla School District holding family night and resource fair

UMATILLA, Ore.- The Umatilla School District is holding a Family Night and Resource Fair on Friday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Clara Brownell Middle School gym at 1300 7th St. The free event is for students and their families and will offer school and health...
WDFW seeking public feedback on Yakima River Delta restoration

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are looking for public feedback on proposed next steps for the restoration of the Yakima River Delta near Bateman Island. Released today, the Corps’ draft report looks at the ecological benefits or proposed...
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
Criminal Code update allows weed on Umatilla Indian Reservation

MISSION, Ore. — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) Board of Trustees voted to legalize marijuana possession on the reservation, amending the CTUIR Criminal Code effective immediately. Starting now, anyone age 21 and older can consume and possess marijuana on the reservation, according to a press...
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. -- A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
