Berkeley, CA

SFGate

IDAHO STATE 95, IDAHO 91, OT

Percentages: FG .563, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Smellie 3-3, Mackenzie 3-8, Tomley 2-4, Nagle 1-3, Arington 0-1, Parker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr 2). Turnovers: 12 (Parker 5, Tomley 3, Smellie 2, Arington, Carr). Steals: 7 (Smellie 2, Arington, Carr, Mackenzie, Nagle,...
POCATELLO, ID
SFGate

No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66

PENN ST. (12-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Marisa 3-9, Thompson 2-3, Pinto 1-2, Ciezki 0-1, Kapinus 0-1, Dia 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Brigham 1) Turnovers: 19 (Kapinus 7, Ciezki 4, Thompson 2, Thomas 2, Williamson 1, Marisa 1,...
WILLIAMSON, PA
SFGate

CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
CHARLESTON, SC
SFGate

Auburn 66, Florida 55

FLORIDA (13-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.866, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Correa 4-6, Deans 2-5, Rimdal 2-4, Dut 1-2, Merritt 1-3, Rickards 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dut 1, Kyle 1, Merritt 1, Perry 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rickards 3, Deans 2, Rimdal 2, Correa...
AUBURN, CA
SFGate

Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104

Percentages: FG .393, FT .622. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Westbrook 3-6, Brown Jr. 2-3, Walker IV 2-4, Bryant 1-2, Hachimura 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Beverley 1-5, Christie 0-1, Gabriel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Walker IV, Westbrook). Turnovers: 14 (Westbrook 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant,...
BROOKLYN, NY
SFGate

NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71

Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
DURHAM, NC
SFGate

DELAWARE STATE 71, COPPIN STATE 66

Percentages: FG .385, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Stitt 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Stone 2-6, Perkins 1-2, Staten 1-3, Parker 0-3, Muniz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Somerville 3, Stone). Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Staten 2, Somerville, Stone). Steals: 6 (Perkins...
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

Percentages: FG .424, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Banchero 3-5, G.Harris 3-7, F.Wagner 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, Suggs 0-1, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anthony, Banchero, Bol, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs). Turnovers: 10 (Bol 3, Anthony 2, Banchero 2, G.Harris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63

Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones 3, Kuzemka,...
HAMILTON, NY
Yardbarker

Oregon sweeps season series, wins 11th straight game vs. Utah

Jermaine Couisnard's 18 points and a strong defensive effort from led Oregon to a 68-56 win over Utah on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series and have now won 11 straight games against the Utes (15-8, 8-4). Oregon got an emotional lift...
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

Petito family lobbies for 'lethality assessment' law in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When officers pulled over a van for speeding outside of Arches National Park in August 2021, they found a visibly distraught young couple in an emotional fight. Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, were driving across the United States, and upon observing the couple, police officers in Moab, Utah, decided to separate them for a night rather than issue a domestic violence citation or investigate further.
UTAH STATE

