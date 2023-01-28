Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
whopam.com
Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds
It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
Madisonville, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Brown Talks About Blazer Comeback in All A Loss
A heartbreaking loss for the UHA Blazers Friday night as they fell to Owensboro Catholic 61-60 in quadruple overtime in the quarterfinals of the All A Classic. The Blazers had come from 19 points down to force overtime. Coach Melvin Brown spoke with YSE after the game.
wsonradio.com
Colonels Shut out Braves in 4th Quarter Leads to Win
The Henderson County Colonels faced off against 6th district rival the Union County Braves on the road at Dr. Doug Hines Gym and Gerald Tabor Court in Morganfield. In the first period, the Colonels outscored the Braves 21-13, as Colonel sophomore guard Cooper Davenport and Gerard Thomas combined for 15 points in the quarter. In the second period, the Colonels outscored the Braves 21-17, as the Colonels held a 12 point lead over the Braves at halftime with the score 42-30.
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
wevv.com
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro
Thousands of motorists cross its famously blue trusses each day, linking downtown Owensboro with the neighbors to the north. But a beautification project a few years ago allowed that beauty to extend beyond the daylight, and is the subject of this week's Tri-State Treasures.
14news.com
Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
whopam.com
Billy D. Winfield
Funeral Services for 87 year old Billy D. Winfield of Evansville, IN, will be Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Little River Cemetery, Riley Hollow Road, in Cadiz. Visitation:. Goodwin Funeral Home, on Sunday, January 29, 2023 after...
WBKO
Ohio County officials put out house fire
Jeff Griffith resigns as Warren East Football head coach. Russellville Lady Panthers vs. Logan County Lady Cougars - 01/27/2023. Russellville Lady Panthers def. Logan County Lady Cougars, 44-35 Courtside 1-27-23: Gators vs Dragons. Updated: 2 hours ago. Courtside 1-27-23: Gators vs Dragons. Russellville Panthers vs. Logan County Cougars - 01/27/2023.
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
103-year-old WWII veteran laid to rest in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State community paid their respects to a WWII hero Saturday morning. Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home on January 20, 2023, his obituary states. The home sat upon the same ranch where he born 103 years ago. “He married his sweetheart, Ada Tinius Midkiff, of Whitesville, Dec. 6, […]
14news.com
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
k105.com
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals
This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
14news.com
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
14news.com
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson
A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
