AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the City of Auburn released a statement late Sunday Night, announcing that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter had passed away. Walter was in his home while other city officials were checking on him Saturday afternoon, following a previous welfare check earlier in the week. Robert Michael (Mike) Walter, age 76 was the lone Democrat on the council serving the residents of District 5. He was first elected to the council in 1992 serving until 1999, when he ran for mayor and was defeated by Norman Yoder. He was reelected to the council in 2003 and has faithfully served the City of Auburn for the past 20 years. He has served at a Democratic Precinct Chairman since 1988.

AUBURN, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO