WKYC

Legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams passes away at 71

CLEVELAND — A staple of the Cleveland baseball scene has died, with the Cleveland Guardians announcing that legendary stadium drummer John Adams has passed away. He was 71 years old. "It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams," the Guardians posted in a tweet...
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland baseball superfan John Adams was part of 'what makes sports beautiful'

CLEVELAND — Baseball in Cleveland went out of rhythm today. John Adams, the Indians' drummer — the man who gave the ballpark a constant heartbeat — died today at 71. He made himself a fixture at Indians games since back in August of 1973 by bringing his drum, taking his spot out there in the bleachers, and loving the game. He loved the Indians, he loved baseball, he was always there.
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
WKYC

'An absolute legend': Fans, politicians, celebrities mourn death of iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams

CLEVELAND — Cleveland baseball fans are in mourning, with the Guardians announcing Monday that iconic fan John Adams has died at the age of 71. For more than 40 years, Adams banged his large drum from the bleachers at both Cleveland Municipal Stadium and later Jacobs/Progressive Field, rarely missing games as he cheered on the then Indians through some of their darkest days but also brightest moments. He was one of the few constants through decades of change both in baseball and around Northeast Ohio, helping create countless memories for millions of people at the ballpark.
WOWO News

Long Serving Common Councilman In Auburn Passes Away

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the City of Auburn released a statement late Sunday Night, announcing that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter had passed away. Walter was in his home while other city officials were checking on him Saturday afternoon, following a previous welfare check earlier in the week. Robert Michael (Mike) Walter, age 76 was the lone Democrat on the council serving the residents of District 5. He was first elected to the council in 1992 serving until 1999, when he ran for mayor and was defeated by Norman Yoder. He was reelected to the council in 2003 and has faithfully served the City of Auburn for the past 20 years. He has served at a Democratic Precinct Chairman since 1988.
wfft.com

Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
WKYC

Highway Patrol: Richfield man 'purposely' backs into cruiser, leads troopers on chase

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County man is facing multiple, serious charges after leading state troopers on a chase over the weekend. The trouble began Saturday night, just after 9:15 p.m., when troopers from the Cleveland District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a driver for a red-light violation at the intersection of S. Main and E. South streets in Akron.
WANE-TV

Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
WANE-TV

Auburn Councilman Michael Walter suddenly passes away

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)- The office of Auburn Mayor Michael Ley shared that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter died Saturday afternoon. According to a release, Dr. Mark Souder and Mayor Ley found Walter in his home while checking on Walter Saturday afternoon. Both had done a welfare check on Walter earlier in the week.
WANE-TV

Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
