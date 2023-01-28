Read full article on original website
WKYC
Balanced effort lifts Cleveland State men's basketball to 78-72 win over IUPUI
CLEVELAND — Tujautae Williams scored 15 points as Cleveland State beat IUPUI 78-72 on Sunday at the Wolstein Center. Williams had eight rebounds for the Vikings (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 15 points and three steals. Tristan Enaruna scored 14 points. The Jaguars (3-20, 0-12) were led...
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Smith drops game-winning bucket for Generals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Monte Smith came up big for the Wayne Generals in tonight's match with the Blackhawk Braves. With just seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Smith put up a layup to give his team a 75-73 victory. Smith finished the night with 22 points, while...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland baseball superfan John Adams was part of 'what makes sports beautiful'
CLEVELAND — Baseball in Cleveland went out of rhythm today. John Adams, the Indians' drummer — the man who gave the ballpark a constant heartbeat — died today at 71. He made himself a fixture at Indians games since back in August of 1973 by bringing his drum, taking his spot out there in the bleachers, and loving the game. He loved the Indians, he loved baseball, he was always there.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
WKYC
Colder days ahead in Cleveland, Northeast Ohio weather forecast
Temperatures will slide into the mid to upper-teens tonight across Northeast Ohio. Tomorrow we'll be in the 20s.
'An absolute legend': Fans, politicians, celebrities mourn death of iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams
CLEVELAND — Cleveland baseball fans are in mourning, with the Guardians announcing Monday that iconic fan John Adams has died at the age of 71. For more than 40 years, Adams banged his large drum from the bleachers at both Cleveland Municipal Stadium and later Jacobs/Progressive Field, rarely missing games as he cheered on the then Indians through some of their darkest days but also brightest moments. He was one of the few constants through decades of change both in baseball and around Northeast Ohio, helping create countless memories for millions of people at the ballpark.
WKYC
Music royalty: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland to reveal list of 2023 induction nominees this week
CLEVELAND — It’s almost time…. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will officially announce the list of 2023 induction nominees on Wednesday, Feb. 1 -- and 3News will have complete coverage after the big reveal at 8 a.m. Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris...
WKYC
Ain't Misbehavin' Comes to Cleveland!
Joe talks with Jake Sinatra, Mariah Burks, and Kenya Woods about the Fats Waller Musical coming to Near West Side! Sponsored by: Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.
WOWO News
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned. Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Crocker Park Ice Festival, Monsters hockey, Totally Rad Vintage Fest
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
wfft.com
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 194 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,797 cases and 1,243 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
'He was a human being, he deserved due process, his life mattered' | Vigil held in downtown Cleveland for Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — A vigil was held in downtown Cleveland Saturday evening following the release of the shocking body cam footage from Memphis, Tennessee police showing the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. A crowd gathered by the free stamp on Lakeside Avenue, many of whom having...
Highway Patrol: Richfield man 'purposely' backs into cruiser, leads troopers on chase
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County man is facing multiple, serious charges after leading state troopers on a chase over the weekend. The trouble began Saturday night, just after 9:15 p.m., when troopers from the Cleveland District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a driver for a red-light violation at the intersection of S. Main and E. South streets in Akron.
WANE-TV
Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
WKYC
Cleveland weather: Rain moves in overnight
Rainy and soggy second half to the weekend. Frigid temperatures next week.
WANE-TV
Auburn Councilman Michael Walter suddenly passes away
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)- The office of Auburn Mayor Michael Ley shared that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter died Saturday afternoon. According to a release, Dr. Mark Souder and Mayor Ley found Walter in his home while checking on Walter Saturday afternoon. Both had done a welfare check on Walter earlier in the week.
WANE-TV
Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
