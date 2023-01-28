Menchville, Princess Anne boys roll, Norview girls win again

(WAVY) – On a busy Friday night in high school basketball. one of the top teams in the area continues to roll.

Menchville (15-0) snapped Kecoughtan’s 10-game winning streak in the Monarchs 69-56 win over the Warriors.

Menchville used a stifling defense and a frenetic offense to run its winning streak to 15 games.

The Monarchs led 29-20 at the half and outscored Kecoughtan 20-15 in the third period.

In Virginia Beach, Princess Anne picked up a road win over its rivals Kempsville 83-64.

The Cavaliers (14-5) suffered a 51-50 loss to Landstown last Friday night but they have now won two games in a row.

The Chiefs had won three-straight before tonight’s loss.

On the girls side, Norview improved to 16-3 after knocking off Norcom 87-30.

Check out the highlights of all three games on WAVY.com.

