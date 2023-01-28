Menchville, Princess Anne boys roll, Norview girls win again
(WAVY) – On a busy Friday night in high school basketball. one of the top teams in the area continues to roll.
Menchville (15-0) snapped Kecoughtan’s 10-game winning streak in the Monarchs 69-56 win over the Warriors.
Menchville used a stifling defense and a frenetic offense to run its winning streak to 15 games.
The Monarchs led 29-20 at the half and outscored Kecoughtan 20-15 in the third period.
In Virginia Beach, Princess Anne picked up a road win over its rivals Kempsville 83-64.
The Cavaliers (14-5) suffered a 51-50 loss to Landstown last Friday night but they have now won two games in a row.
The Chiefs had won three-straight before tonight’s loss.
On the girls side, Norview improved to 16-3 after knocking off Norcom 87-30.
Check out the highlights of all three games on WAVY.com.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0