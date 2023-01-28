Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Report: Nick Saban Meeting With Pac-12 Coach For Alabama's Offensive Coordinator Position
Bill O'Brien's plans to return to Foxborough and coach the Patriots' offense next season has left Nick Saban and Alabama without an offensive coordinator. Fortunately for Crimson Tide fans, Saban appears willing to travel far and wide to get the next one. According to a Monday report from ...
Four Georgia Bulldogs to play in upcoming Senior Bowl
Four Georgia Bulldogs are set to participate in the Reeses’ Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Ala. Practices will be held beginning on Monday leading up to the game on Saturday with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m., airing on the NFL Network. Running back Kenny McIntosh, offensive lineman Warren...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Notre Dame LB Isaiah Foskey
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we’ll be profiling Notre Dame LB Isaiah Foskey.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Yardbarker
D'Shawn Jamison Takes WR Snaps, Longhorns Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl Practice
LAS VEGAS -- The Texas Longhorns are well-represented at the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the premiere NFL Draft showcase games for college seniors. The Longhorns have cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and defensive linemen Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn in attendance ... and standing out. All three players are members of...
Chargers' East-West Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 3 Defensive Backs Standouts
Recapping Day 3 of the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Notre Dame offers a pair of stellar wide receiver recruits
If there is one area where the Notre Dame football program has underperformed recently, it’s the wide receiver room. This past season the yardage leader, Jayden Thomas, caught 25 balls for 361 yards and three scores. Not exactly tearing up the box scores. Tight end Michael Mayer led the...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame Football Recruiting Roundup - January 30th
It was once again a very busy week on the recruiting trail for the Notre Dame staff. The coaches were once again on the road, visiting the schools of some of the top recruits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. Several offers quickly followed. The staff is also ramping...
Unpacking Clemson football depth chart 2023 after transfers, NFL departures
Clemson football, after offseason reshuffling through transfers and departures for the NFL, seems sure to be dealt another winning hand for 2023. Despite seven players leaving for the NFL Draft with remaining eligibility and another 10 leaving for another school, Clemson will return a team that will have a chance to win an eighth ACC title in nine years and perhaps compete for a third national title since 2016.
5 Cornerbacks the Detroit Lions should consider in 2023 NFL Draft
Christian Gonzalez – CB (Oregon) Joey Porter Jr. – CB (Penn State) Cam Smith – CB (South Carolina) Devon Witherspoon – CB (Illinois) Kelee Ringo – CB (Georgia) The Detroit Lions certainly took some major steps forward in 2022, but they still ended up falling one win short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. With that being said, if Detroit is going to take another step forward in 2023, they are going to have to place a focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball. When looking at the defense, the boys in Honolulu blue and silver need help on all three levels of the defense, but, in my opinion, their main focus should be the secondary. Look for the Lions to select at least one cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Comments / 0