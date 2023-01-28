ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Notre Dame LB Isaiah Foskey

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we’ll be profiling Notre Dame LB Isaiah Foskey.
Yardbarker

Notre Dame Football Recruiting Roundup - January 30th

It was once again a very busy week on the recruiting trail for the Notre Dame staff. The coaches were once again on the road, visiting the schools of some of the top recruits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. Several offers quickly followed. The staff is also ramping...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Greenville News

Unpacking Clemson football depth chart 2023 after transfers, NFL departures

Clemson football, after offseason reshuffling through transfers and departures for the NFL, seems sure to be dealt another winning hand for 2023. Despite seven players leaving for the NFL Draft with remaining eligibility and another 10 leaving for another school, Clemson will return a team that will have a chance to win an eighth ACC title in nine years and perhaps compete for a third national title since 2016.
CLEMSON, SC
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Cornerbacks the Detroit Lions should consider in 2023 NFL Draft

Christian Gonzalez – CB (Oregon) Joey Porter Jr. – CB (Penn State) Cam Smith – CB (South Carolina) Devon Witherspoon – CB (Illinois) Kelee Ringo – CB (Georgia) The Detroit Lions certainly took some major steps forward in 2022, but they still ended up falling one win short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. With that being said, if Detroit is going to take another step forward in 2023, they are going to have to place a focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball. When looking at the defense, the boys in Honolulu blue and silver need help on all three levels of the defense, but, in my opinion, their main focus should be the secondary. Look for the Lions to select at least one cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DETROIT, MI

