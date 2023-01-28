ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Protesters rally against police brutality in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A protest was held in North County over the death of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody this month. People gathered outside Escondido City Hall, demanding change to prevent police brutality in the wake of the recent deaths. "Again, our hearts are...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
CBS 8

Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

'Cop Car Showdown': Old versus New

SAN DIEGO — At what point should a police officer trade in their old vehicle for a new one that's shiny and new? In this Zevely Zone, Jeff Zevely visited Logan Heights for a 'Cop Car' showdown. The debate was as old as time: Is the best car shiny...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

My Experience Going to Tết San Diego

“Chúc mừng năm mới!” Or, wish happy year new (as my friend translated to me). This past week Mira Mesa hosted its annual Tết festival, a huge festival originating in Vietnam for The Lunar New Year. My friend participated in the Miss Vietnam pageant, and because my last article was about New Year’s, I wanted to follow the same vein and talk about my experience at the festival and the pageant itself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27. The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves. The task force is made up of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway

The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
OCEANSIDE, CA
