Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Protesters rally against police brutality in Escondido
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A protest was held in North County over the death of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody this month. People gathered outside Escondido City Hall, demanding change to prevent police brutality in the wake of the recent deaths. "Again, our hearts are...
'Vigil for unity' held in honor of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay victims
SAN DIEGO — A vigil was held in City Heights Saturday to honor the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings. People from all over San Diego county stood side by side to call for an end to violence and to stand united against hate. "It's...
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
Victim in San Diego shooting spree identified
Authorities have identified a man who died as a result of a Friday night shooting spree that left three others injured in San Diego.
Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches
SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
‘I have no sympathy for those officers’: Protestors react to Tyre Nichols’ death
Dozens of protestors who were angered by the newly released video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols gathered at Waterfront Park Friday.
Police: Woman arrested for 'smacking' child in Coronado, fighting with citizens
CORONADO, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Coronado for public child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime. Coronado Police Department received reports of a 41-year-old woman who was "smacking" a child near 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado, Coronado police shared in a social media post.
'Cop Car Showdown': Old versus New
SAN DIEGO — At what point should a police officer trade in their old vehicle for a new one that's shiny and new? In this Zevely Zone, Jeff Zevely visited Logan Heights for a 'Cop Car' showdown. The debate was as old as time: Is the best car shiny...
UCSD Guardian
My Experience Going to Tết San Diego
“Chúc mừng năm mới!” Or, wish happy year new (as my friend translated to me). This past week Mira Mesa hosted its annual Tết festival, a huge festival originating in Vietnam for The Lunar New Year. My friend participated in the Miss Vietnam pageant, and because my last article was about New Year’s, I wanted to follow the same vein and talk about my experience at the festival and the pageant itself.
California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27. The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves. The task force is made up of...
Alaska Airlines to offer San Diego flights to DC, Eugene, Tampa later this year
Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday.
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
San Diego Police investigate homicide in Otay Valley Regional Park
Authorities were at the scene nearby the 200 block of Royal Court to gather evidence for their investigation.
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
The Consulate General of Mexico gives rare interview; urges Mexican nationals not to cross the border illegally
SAN DIEGO — Due to growing concern over the number of Mexican nationals injured and even killed while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego is speaking out. Monday morning, Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez sat with CBS 8 for a rare interview addressing...
Imperial Beach 'Cop Watcher' sues Sheriff's Department over assault while recording an arrest
SAN DIEGO — An Imperial Beach man who records police stops to prevent police misconduct and expose what he considers is implicit bias in policing is suing the San Diego Sheriff's Department after he says a Sheriff Sergeant assaulted him for filming a traffic stop and then falsely arrested him.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway
The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0