Greenville, NC

Crime Roundup: assault under investigation

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that occurred at a residence in the 3300 block of Dickinson Ave. in Greenville at 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 25.

An incident report said a 20-year-old woman was assaulted by her boyfriend at the residence. Minor injuries were reported. The case is active.

Pitt County

The sheriff’s office, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

3800 block Old Creek Road, Greenville, 10:44 p.m. Jan. 26: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case active.

Break-ins, thefts

2800 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 4:57 p.m. Jan. 26: vehicle valued at $2,400 stolen; case inactive.2109 Pactolus Hwy., Greenville, 2:32 p.m. Jan. 26: merchandise valued at $9 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

800 block Peed Drive, Greenville, 5:54 a.m. Jan. 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.1300 block Eastbend Drive, Greenville, 10:20 a.m. Jan. 25: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case cleared by arrest.3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville, 7:52 a.m. Jan. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared by arrest.2000 block Quail Ridge Road, Greenville, 7:23 p.m. Jan. 26: man assaulted at residence by acquaintance; case inactive.

Break-ins, thefts

100 block Vance Street, Greenville, 9:33 a.m. Jan. 26: vehicle break-in reported; case inactive.4600 E. 10th Street, Greenville, 9:24 a.m. Jan. 26: merchandise valued at $109.74 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.

530 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, 2:40 p.m. Jan. 26: Old Navy merchandise valued at $681 stolen; case inactive.

