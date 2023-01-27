Read full article on original website
Related
At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases
Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
Democrat wants to expand House of Representatives by 150 seats to create smaller voting districts
A House Democrat says there aren't enough House members to represent a growing U.S. population, and is proposing the addition of 150 more lawmakers to the House chamber.
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
A Supreme Disgrace at the High Court | Opinion
We are left to deal with the reality that no one has paid a price for doing incalculable damage to the Supreme Court.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
Ron DeSantis' Law And Order Proposal Includes Life Sentence For Making Fentanyl Attractive To Children
Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a criminal justice proposal last week that should delight Florida’s conservatives as well as his inevitable national supporters who are already lining up behind the governor’s anti-woke, anti-gay, anti-Disney, anti-cannabis legalization and his recent proposal to nix high school AP courses on African-American studies.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Washington Examiner
GOP move to add 'welfare' to subcommittee name sparks Democratic outrage
Democrats reacted harshly to the decision of Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee to add the word “welfare” to the name of a subcommittee. Democrats took umbrage with Chairman Jason Smith’s decision to rename the Worker and Family Support subcommittee to the subcommittee on Work and Welfare. Ranking member Richard Neal (D-MA) condemned the change during his opening remarks at the committee organizational meeting and asked the GOP to reconsider.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says there aren't 'enough good people' seeking to become police officers due to the 'disparagement' of law enforcement
"There's been this attack on law enforcement, and you're not getting the best of the best," Jordan said of the state of many police departments.
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Omar says McCarthy following playbook ‘used by demagogues throughout history’
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is following a political playbook “used by demagogues throughout history” by trying to “pit minority groups against each other” in his bid to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy has accused Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, of…
Ally of Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Signed Plea Agreement in Campaign Finance Case, Feds Say
A woman described as a longtime ally of ex-President Donald Trump‘s former chief of staff Mark Meadows has signed a plea agreement on a campaign finance charge, federal prosecutors say. The charge relates to Lynda Bennett’s ill-fated run against ex-Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) in 2020. First reported by...
Stacey Abrams' playbook to boost Democrat turnout is being countered by a new GOP plan from this growing group
The rival group to Stacey Abrams' "Fair Fight" says it has the "playbook" to counter Democrat advances in swing states ahead of the 2024 elections.
Democratic lawmaker demands Secret Service visitor logs from homes of Trump, Pence
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin on Tuesday demanded the Secret Service provide the House Oversight Committee with visitor logs from the homes of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence as the panel probes the mishandling of classified documents by top government leaders. Raskin’s request matches that of panel Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), who earlier this month demanded information from the Secret Service on visitors to President Biden’s Delaware home following revelations that highly sensitive material from his time as vice president was found in the house and garage. “Given that the U.S. Secret Service provided protection for Mr. Trump...
Right-Wing Media, Top Republican Team Up To Push Racist Conspiracy Theory About Ex-Biden Aide
A top Republican and conservative media hosts have been leveling baseless claims against an obscure former Biden official who is Asian American.
Donald Trump Predicts Kari Lake Will Be 'Victorious' in Rally Phone Call
The former president called during the defeated gubernatorial candidate's "Save Arizona" rally.
Washington Examiner
Matt Gaetz confirms deal was struck between McCarthy and hard-line Republicans during speaker vote
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) confirmed that a deal, made in writing, that had "multiple forms" was cut between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP rebels during the speakership vote earlier this month. In a candid exchange with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Gaetz credited the appointment of Republican holdouts to...
abovethelaw.com
Federal Judge Utterly Done With Lawyer's Pettiness
I’ve never really thought of a judge as the parent trying to reason with two squabbling siblings before, but after reading this opinion from Judge R. David Proctor, from the Northern District of Alabama, it’s the only image I can summon. He starts his order on out strong — quoting Shakespeare:
Comments / 9