South Carolina State

Law & Crime

At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases

Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence

To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP move to add 'welfare' to subcommittee name sparks Democratic outrage

Democrats reacted harshly to the decision of Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee to add the word “welfare” to the name of a subcommittee. Democrats took umbrage with Chairman Jason Smith’s decision to rename the Worker and Family Support subcommittee to the subcommittee on Work and Welfare. Ranking member Richard Neal (D-MA) condemned the change during his opening remarks at the committee organizational meeting and asked the GOP to reconsider.
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
New York Post

Democratic lawmaker demands Secret Service visitor logs from homes of Trump, Pence

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin on Tuesday demanded the Secret Service provide the House Oversight Committee with visitor logs from the homes of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence as the panel probes the mishandling of classified documents by top government leaders.  Raskin’s request matches that of panel Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), who earlier this month demanded information from the Secret Service on visitors to President Biden’s Delaware home following revelations that highly sensitive material from his time as vice president was found in the house and garage. “Given that the U.S. Secret Service provided protection for Mr. Trump...
INDIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Federal Judge Utterly Done With Lawyer's Pettiness

I’ve never really thought of a judge as the parent trying to reason with two squabbling siblings before, but after reading this opinion from Judge R. David Proctor, from the Northern District of Alabama, it’s the only image I can summon. He starts his order on out strong — quoting Shakespeare:
ALABAMA STATE

