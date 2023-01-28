Local Sports: Bussell returns to spark Monroe win over Skyline

Sophia Bussell was injured a week ago in a loss to archrival Bedford.

Monroe struggled without its sophomore sharpshooter, falling 50-9 to Dexter earlier this week.

Bussell returned Friday and the Trojans bounced back with her, charging forward after a slow start to defeat Ann Arbor Skyline 41-36.

Skyline led 12-6 after one quarter, but Monroe dominated the next period 11-1. Alana Aulph got the comeback started with 6 of her 12 points in the second quarter.

Bussell was held scoreless in the first half but wound up with a team-high 15 points for the 4-10 Trojans.

Jennah Cadle led the junior varsity team to a 36-34 win with 12 points.

Monroe 6 11 11 13 − 41 Skyline 12 1 12 11 − 36

MONROE: Neddo 3 (2) 1-2 9, Roberts 0 1-2 1, Merkle1 0-2 2, Leach 0 2-2 2, Aulph 5 (1) 1-1 12, Bussell 4 (2) 5-6 15. Totals 13 (5) 10-15 41.

ANN ARBOR SKYLINE: Perry 8 (4) 3-5 23, Boyton 3 1-2 7, Gonzales 1 (1) 0-1 3, Rory 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 (5) 5-12 36.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Flat Rock tops Jefferson

FLAT ROCK – A defensive battled tipped toward the home team as Flat Rock defeated Jefferson 35-12 Friday night.

Both offenses struggled in the first half with Flat Rock leading 10-7. The Rams pulled away in the third quarter, dominating the period 16-2.

“They were the aggressor in the first half and we kind of forgot what we were doing out there,” Flat Rock coach Brian Kryk said. “Our effort defensively was great but we have to get off to a better start and be more patient on offense.”

Addison Kopp scored 7 of her game-high 9 points in the third quarter for Flat Rock (6-7). Breeya Kryk grabbed 10 rebounds.

Grace Jones paced 4-8 Jefferson with 6 points.

Flat Rock 5 5 16 9 − 35 Jefferson 1 6 2 3 − 12

FLAT ROCK: Kopp 4 (1) 0-2 9, Hussein 2 (1) 2-2 7, Bayus 0 1-3 1, Cotter 1 0-0 2, Kryk 3 0-0 6, Beaudrie 1 0-0 2, Holbrook 0 2-2 2, Williams 1 4-5 6. Totals 12 (2) 9-14 35.

JEFFERSON: Ledger 0 0-2 0, A Boggs 0 0-1 0, C. Boggs 0 1-2 1, Gennoe 1 1-1 3, Jones 2 2-4 6, Rumshalg 0 2-2 2. Totals 3 6-10 12.

Bedford takes first loss

SALINE − Bedford suffered its first loss of the season Friday with Saline winning 41-22 in a battle for the top of the Southeastern Conference Red.

A defensive battle in the first half opened up in the third quarter as Saline stretched its 12-11 halftime lead up to 25-17 heading into the fourth. The Hornets won the final period 16-5 to pull away.

"We were tied halfway through the third," Bedford coach Bill Ryan said. "They knocked down consecutive 3s and we lost focus. It was all Saline after they had momentum."

Nyah Mullins scored 7 to lead Bedford. The Mules fell to 14-1 overall.

Saline 9 3 13 16 − 41 Bedford 7 4 6 5 − 22

SALINE: Kiangas 2(1) 1-2 6, Stemmer 7(5) 2-3 21, Ford 1 0-0 2, Roehm 2(1) 0-0 5, Hesse 3(1) 0-2 7, Griffin 0 0-2 0. Totals 15(8) 3-9 41.

BEDFORD: A. Gray 1 0-0 2, Pudlowski 1 2-2 4, Hensley 0 1-2 1, V. Gray 3 0-0 6, Mullins 3(1) 0-0 7. Totals 9(1) 3-4 22.

Whiteford skid continues

ADRIAN – Whiteford suffered its seventh straight loss Friday as Adrian Madison defeated the Bobcats 47-38.

Whiteford trailed 21-16 at the half and 30-20 after three periods.

Jessica Ulery led Whiteford (3-9) with 14 points.

Madison 9 12 9 17 − 47 Monroe 6 10 4 18 − 38

ADRIAN MADISON: Briggs 1 0-0 2, Powers 2 0-0 4, Parish 4 4-4 12, Sower 7 (4) 0-1 18, McCarty 3 1-2 7, Wesson 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 (4) 5-7 47.

WHITEFORD: J. Ulery 4 6-8 14, Thomas 1 1-2 3, Hill 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schober 2 0-0 4, Rasor 2 (2) 0-0 5, Hillard 1 0-0 2, M. Ulery 0 1-2 1, Gapp 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 (2) 8-12 38.

PREP WRESTLING

Dundee falls to No. 1

EAST LANSING − Dundee, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3, travelled to Michigan State University on Friday to take on Detroit Catholic Central, No. 1 in Division 1, in the the Fab 50 tournament.

Detroit Catholic Central won 51-18.

Dundee took an 18-12 lead behind wins from Haydn Nutt, Kade Kluce, Cam Chinavare, and Kaden Chinavare but did not earn another point.

PREP HOCKEY

Carlson shuts out Jackson

CHELSEA − Gibraltar Carlson goalie Isaac Kolasa made 42 saves to lead a 2-0 shutout over Jackson United on Friday night in the Chelsea Showcase at Arctic Coliseum.

The two sides were scoreless through the first period before the Marauders broke through with a goal in each of the next two. Drake Dietz and Jacob Monette scored for Carlson, and Jack Forynski recorded an assist.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Bussell returns to spark Monroe win over Skyline