ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Local Sports: Bussell returns to spark Monroe win over Skyline

By Ryan Loren and Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago

Sophia Bussell was injured a week ago in a loss to archrival Bedford.

Monroe struggled without its sophomore sharpshooter, falling 50-9 to Dexter earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgEZ0_0kUG8lAT00

Bussell returned Friday and the Trojans bounced back with her, charging forward after a slow start to defeat Ann Arbor Skyline 41-36.

Skyline led 12-6 after one quarter, but Monroe dominated the next period 11-1. Alana Aulph got the comeback started with 6 of her 12 points in the second quarter.

Bussell was held scoreless in the first half but wound up with a team-high 15 points for the 4-10 Trojans.

Jennah Cadle led the junior varsity team to a 36-34 win with 12 points.

Monroe 6 11 11 13 41
Skyline 12 1 12 11 36

MONROE: Neddo 3 (2) 1-2 9, Roberts 0 1-2 1, Merkle1 0-2 2, Leach 0 2-2 2, Aulph 5 (1) 1-1 12, Bussell 4 (2) 5-6 15. Totals 13 (5) 10-15 41.

ANN ARBOR SKYLINE: Perry 8 (4) 3-5 23, Boyton 3 1-2 7, Gonzales 1 (1) 0-1 3, Rory 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 (5) 5-12 36.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Flat Rock tops Jefferson

FLAT ROCK – A defensive battled tipped toward the home team as Flat Rock defeated Jefferson 35-12 Friday night.

Both offenses struggled in the first half with Flat Rock leading 10-7. The Rams pulled away in the third quarter, dominating the period 16-2.

“They were the aggressor in the first half and we kind of forgot what we were doing out there,” Flat Rock coach Brian Kryk said. “Our effort defensively was great but we have to get off to a better start and be more patient on offense.”

Addison Kopp scored 7 of her game-high 9 points in the third quarter for Flat Rock (6-7). Breeya Kryk grabbed 10 rebounds.

Grace Jones paced 4-8 Jefferson with 6 points.

Flat Rock 5 5 16 9 35
Jefferson 1 6 2 3 12

FLAT ROCK: Kopp 4 (1) 0-2 9, Hussein 2 (1) 2-2 7, Bayus 0 1-3 1, Cotter 1 0-0 2, Kryk 3 0-0 6, Beaudrie 1 0-0 2, Holbrook 0 2-2 2, Williams 1 4-5 6. Totals 12 (2) 9-14 35.

JEFFERSON: Ledger 0 0-2 0, A Boggs 0 0-1 0, C. Boggs 0 1-2 1, Gennoe 1 1-1 3, Jones 2 2-4 6, Rumshalg 0 2-2 2. Totals 3 6-10 12.

Bedford takes first loss

SALINE − Bedford suffered its first loss of the season Friday with Saline winning 41-22 in a battle for the top of the Southeastern Conference Red.

A defensive battle in the first half opened up in the third quarter as Saline stretched its 12-11 halftime lead up to 25-17 heading into the fourth. The Hornets won the final period 16-5 to pull away.

"We were tied halfway through the third," Bedford coach Bill Ryan said. "They knocked down consecutive 3s and we lost focus. It was all Saline after they had momentum."

Nyah Mullins scored 7 to lead Bedford. The Mules fell to 14-1 overall.

Saline 9 3 13 16 41
Bedford 7 4 6 5 22

SALINE: Kiangas 2(1) 1-2 6, Stemmer 7(5) 2-3 21, Ford 1 0-0 2, Roehm 2(1) 0-0 5, Hesse 3(1) 0-2 7, Griffin 0 0-2 0. Totals 15(8) 3-9 41.

BEDFORD: A. Gray 1 0-0 2, Pudlowski 1 2-2 4, Hensley 0 1-2 1, V. Gray 3 0-0 6, Mullins 3(1) 0-0 7. Totals 9(1) 3-4 22.

Whiteford skid continues

ADRIAN – Whiteford suffered its seventh straight loss Friday as Adrian Madison defeated the Bobcats 47-38.

Whiteford trailed 21-16 at the half and 30-20 after three periods.

Jessica Ulery led Whiteford (3-9) with 14 points.

Madison 9 12 9 17 47
Monroe 6 10 4 18 38

ADRIAN MADISON: Briggs 1 0-0 2, Powers 2 0-0 4, Parish 4 4-4 12, Sower 7 (4) 0-1 18, McCarty 3 1-2 7, Wesson 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 (4) 5-7 47.

WHITEFORD: J. Ulery 4 6-8 14, Thomas 1 1-2 3, Hill 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schober 2 0-0 4, Rasor 2 (2) 0-0 5, Hillard 1 0-0 2, M. Ulery 0 1-2 1, Gapp 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 (2) 8-12 38.

PREP WRESTLING

Dundee falls to No. 1

EAST LANSING − Dundee, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3, travelled to Michigan State University on Friday to take on Detroit Catholic Central, No. 1 in Division 1, in the the Fab 50 tournament.

Detroit Catholic Central won 51-18.

Dundee took an 18-12 lead behind wins from Haydn Nutt, Kade Kluce, Cam Chinavare, and Kaden Chinavare but did not earn another point.

PREP HOCKEY

Carlson shuts out Jackson

CHELSEA − Gibraltar Carlson goalie Isaac Kolasa made 42 saves to lead a 2-0 shutout over Jackson United on Friday night in the Chelsea Showcase at Arctic Coliseum.

The two sides were scoreless through the first period before the Marauders broke through with a goal in each of the next two. Drake Dietz and Jacob Monette scored for Carlson, and Jack Forynski recorded an assist.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Bussell returns to spark Monroe win over Skyline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 29

Muskegon (12-0) North Farmington (10-1) Grand Rapids Northview (12-1) Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-1) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) Port Huron Northern (12-0) Romulus Summit Academy (13-1) Warren Lincoln (10-3) Benton Harbor (11-2) Detroit Loyola (12-1) Flint Beecher (11-3) Chelsea (12-1) Warren De La Salle (8-6) (tie) Grand Rapids Christian (8-3),...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan

The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Trade school plans expansion into Wayne County with Westland campus

WESTLAND — A large trade school plans to expand into Wayne County with a new learning facility. The Southeast Michigan Construction Academy, based in Madison Heights, purchased the building at 35600 Central City Parkway, next to U.S. Ice, and plans to open a new Westland academy this fall. The campus will be SEMCA's second school.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
TOLEDO, OH
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
beltmag.com

Pheasants of Detroit

Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

New summer music venue being proposed for Clark Lake area

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – County Boots & Bands has grown in popularity since its first music festival in 2019 by bringing a variety of live entertainment to the Jackson County area. Thousands have gathered to hear country artists play at local restaurants, theaters and even the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy