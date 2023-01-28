ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NESN

Texans to Name DeMeco Ryans as new HC?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Houston Texans could hire current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach this week. Ryans is scheduled to meet with the Texans for a second time and has reportedly been Houston’s top target after firing former head coach Lovie Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Texans reportedly set to pursue 1 head coach target

The Houston Texans appear to have made their decision on their next head coach, and now they have to make a deal to land him. The Texans will pursue 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and try to make him their next coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Texans can now work out a... The post Texans reportedly set to pursue 1 head coach target appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Marconews.com

Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets

Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder currently find themselves wondering if they will be back with Buffalo next season, especially Crowder who recovered from a broken ankle and was not activated from injured reserve ahead of the game against the Bengals. “My son was asking me after the...
BUFFALO, NY
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne spoke about the great feeling he has after finishing the 2022 season healthy. Etienne has missed his rookie year due to a painful Lisfranc injury and noted he is looking to bulk up ahead of 2023. “I was really happy I was healthy this whole season,”...
HOUSTON, TX

