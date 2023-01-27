Read full article on original website
uoregon.edu
Interim president decries police violence, Trye Nichols killing
Interim UO President Patrick Phillips sent the following message to the campus community Jan. 30:. The disturbing images of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, leaves us again asking the question: How are we still here? We are outraged, we condemn these actions, and we send our thoughts of support to the many affected communities. We are also called to think about the ongoing impacts of these repeated acts of violence on our local community, especially our Black faculty, staff, and students. Please be supportive to those who may especially feel the ongoing oppression that police violence generates within our communities of color.
Black History Month events fill the UO, community calendars
Black History Month Events on campus and in the community. For more information, visit the UO calendar or the Division of Equity and Inclusion listing of featured events. Black Cultural Center Events — Soul 2 Soul: Black History Month kickoff and networking event. Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The UO works to improve its online learning experiences
Online learning became a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but since the return to in-person learning, student enrollment in the University of Oregon’s intentionally designed online classes remains strong. Many students benefit from the flexibility online courses provide, particularly those facing additional challenges, like the need to work in...
Cranes and heavy equipment to be installed and removed
Campus Planning and Facilities Management has updated its running list of closures and other activities that affect travel, access and planning on campus. The department broadcasts important campus notifications in a variety of ways to keep the university community informed about building maintenance, emergency management testing, construction and other campus planning and facility projects.
