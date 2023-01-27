Interim UO President Patrick Phillips sent the following message to the campus community Jan. 30:. The disturbing images of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, leaves us again asking the question: How are we still here? We are outraged, we condemn these actions, and we send our thoughts of support to the many affected communities. We are also called to think about the ongoing impacts of these repeated acts of violence on our local community, especially our Black faculty, staff, and students. Please be supportive to those who may especially feel the ongoing oppression that police violence generates within our communities of color.

