ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many oil stocks are at or near all-time...
ValueWalk

Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point

Exxon Mobil shares regained their 50-day moving average on January 10, and are now 2.4% below their November high of $114.66. It expects full-year earnings to come in between $21 billion and $24 billion. Wall Street is eyeing earnings of $13.91 per share for 2022, which it reports on January 31.
Zacks.com

Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HSY - Free Report) closed at $218.76, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 5.68%...
Zacks.com

Sanofi (SNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SNY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.83, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.87%...
Zacks.com

Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Motley Fool

Why ExxonMobil and Chevron Stocks Dried Up Today

An analyst at a prominent global bank made price cuts to both companies' shares. While these slices weren't drastic, they come at a relatively nervous time for the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVE - Free Report) closed at $20.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 4.46% in the past...
Zacks.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

ABBV - Free Report) closed at $145.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker...
Zacks.com

Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SO - Free Report) closed at $70.34, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.63%...
Zacks.com

Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

OII - Free Report) closed at $20.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CCEP - Free Report) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of Coca-Cola drinks in...
Zacks.com

DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DOCU - Free Report) closed at $58.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the provider...

Comments / 0

Community Policy