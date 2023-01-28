ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Remains of more than 300 people unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center

By Hope McAlee
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) —Remains of more than 300 people are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, according to the center’s December 28 report.

The unclaimed persons report and unclaimed veteran’s report detail 337 people whose remains have not claimed by family or friends. On the report are 285 unclaimed persons , ranging in age from newborns to an 83-years-old, and an additional 52 unclaimed people identified as United States veterans .

Most of the people are from Knox County . Sixteen people are from Anderson County , four people on the list are from Sevier County , and two are from Blount County .

One person is listed from each of the following counties as well: Campbell, Polk, Hamblen, Cocke, Grainger, Monroe, Loudon, Jefferson, Union and Scott. Additionally, one person was listed from Escambia County, Florida.

While the latest person from the unclaimed persons list died on Nov. 24, 2022, the earliest listed person on the list died on Sept. 5, 2014.

While the unclaimed veteran’s list is shorter, the earliest death on the list is also September 5, 2014. Of the 52 veterans listed, 48 are from Knox County, three are from Anderson County and one is from Claiborne County.

To view the Unclaimed Person list, click here .

To view the Unclaimed Veterans list, click here .

Information about claiming remains on either list is available by calling the Knox County Regional Forensic Center at 865-215-8010.

WATE

WATE

