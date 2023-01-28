ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

New Zealand floods: state of emergency in Auckland after torrential rain causes chaos

A state of emergency has been declared in New Zealand’s biggest city Auckland after torrential rain caused widespread flooding and brought chaos to the city. Residents in the worst-affected areas have been asked to evacuate amid a deluge that has blocked motorways, flooded roads and neighbourhoods, forced the closure of city’s airport and huge disruption to flights, and prompted organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John, leaving many concert-goers stranded.
New York Post

Elton John concert canceled due to wild New Zealand weather

Torrential rain and wild weather in Auckland on Friday caused disruptions throughout the city and an Elton John concert to be canceled just before it was due to start. About 40,000 people were expected to attend the evening concert at Mt Smart Stadium in New Zealand’s largest city. Thousands were already at the venue when organizers decided to cancel not long before John was due to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The concert was billed as a final farewell tour for John. Frontier Touring, one of the concert promoters, tweeted the concert had been canceled due to unsafe weather conditions. Many concertgoers...
KEYT

New Zealand’s biggest city braces for more heavy rains after deadly floods

New Zealand authorities warned Monday that the situation in flood-hit Auckland was likely to worsen after “unprecedented” rainfall brought devastating floods that have killed at least four people and forced hundreds to evacuate in the country’s largest city. On Monday, New Zealand’s weather authority issued a red...
Reuters

Auckland floods set to continue as new rainstorms loom

WELLINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand officials on Tuesday asked residents in flood-ravaged Auckland to prepare for the onslaught of another storm as residents start a clean-up following a series of floods and landslips across New Zealand's biggest city over the weekend.
msn.com

New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever. Four people lost their lives in flash floods...
musictimes.com

Elton John Auckland Concert Canceled Because of Catastrophic Flooding, Rainfall

Somebody rained on Elton John's parade in Auckland, New Zealand. The music icon is taking his final tour on the road down under. However, as he tried to hope for clear skies, he was met with rather unwelcome weather in Auckland. According to NME, the country's biggest city, Auckland, was...
KEYT

Tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia triggers search

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Authorities in Western Australia are searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth. Emergency services say they’re hampered by a lack of equipment and have called on the Commonwealth and other states to provide assistance. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has deployed teams with handheld radiation detection devices and metal detectors along 22 miles of a busy freight route to look for the unit, which measures 0.31 inches by 0.24 inches. It is believed to have fallen off the back of a truck on a 870-mile journey. It is said to emit the equivalent of 10 X-rays in an hour.

