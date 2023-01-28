ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Chandler Stephenson Named to 2023 Honda All-Star Weekend

VEGAS (January 30, 2023) - The National Hockey League announced today, January 30, that Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson has been selected to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders

"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
FLORIDA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot: Swiss Army Knife & Ultimate Trade Chip

Amazingly, because it seems longer to me, Alex Kerfoot is playing in his fourth season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He came to the team in the Nazem Kadri trade to the Colorado Avalanche on July 1, 2019. Kerfoot was joined by defenseman Tyson Barrie and a sixth-round draft choice...
Yardbarker

Eagles Get Redemption In Texas

The Colorado Eagles came into Texas for the second night in a row looking for redemption. And redemption is what they got. At first, the Texas Stars looked like they were going to control the game, but the Eagles never gave up. Colorado came out guns blazing and did not stop. My game summary is below!
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Blues issue statement on passing of Bobby Hull

The St. Louis Blues have issued a statement on the passing of hockey legend Bobby Hull:. Bobby Hull was one the greatest players in NHL history. From a Stanley Cup, Hart Trophies, a dozen All-Star games, and a Hall of Fame induction, his accomplishments on the ice are legendary. Although...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

