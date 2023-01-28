Read full article on original website
Vermillion, Parkston win at Sacred Hoops Classic
SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — Vermillion and Parkston each picked up wins at the Sacred Hoops All-Girls Classic at the Elmen Center Saturday. Vermillion, the No. 2 ranked team in class A, remained undefeated on the season with a 32-31 win over Luverne (MN). The Tanagers are now 14-0. Parkston topped Pine Ridge 73-42. The Trojans […]
Vermillion Plain Talk
Boys’ Basketball: Tanagers Top Pine Ridge
VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and Zoan Robinson combined for 35 points to lead the Tanagers past Pine Ridge 70-52 in boys’ basketball action on Monday. Hansen scored 18 points and had four assists for Vermillion. Robinson scored 17 points. Bryson Skogsberg had 12 points. Carter Skogsberg added nine rebounds in the victory.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Larkins Flirts With Triple-Double As South Dakota Outlasts Denver
DENVER — Solid defense and a near triple-double by South Dakota guard Grace Larkins propelled the Coyotes to a 59-50 road win at Denver Monday inside Hamilton Gymnasium. It was South Dakota’s second road win in three days and the Coyotes’ eighth straight win in the series. Larkins had 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. South Dakota held Denver to its third-lowest point total of the season.
Saturday Scoreboard – January 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLAugustana 53, Minnesota Duluth 51Upper Iowa 63, Northern State 60Bemidji State 65, USF 61SDSU 81, Western Illinois 58St. Thomas 70, USD 64 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLAugustana 87, Minnesota Duluth 882Northern State 86, Upper Iowa 81USF 86, Bemidji State 85Western […]
Expanding tennis and pickleball opportunity in Sioux Falls
Tennis and pickle ball lovers in Sioux Falls will have a new place to play -- hopefully by the end of the year.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Tanagers Girls Defeat Garretson 51-25
GARRETSON — The Vermillion Tanagers beat Garretson last Friday in girls’ basketball with a final score of 51-25. Brooke Jensen led the Tanagers with 16 points.
DeBoer and Staff Return to Sioux Falls, Offer Promising Edge Rusher
Thomas Heiberger is the latest South Dakota connection the Husky coach is trying to bring to Montlake.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
dakotanewsnow.com
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle coming to a close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you haven’t quite had your fill of burgers this month, you better hurry up because the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is in the home stretch. An all-time high 32 different restaurants participated this year. The burgers are judged on five...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
kiwaradio.com
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Richard Gregory
Dr. Richard Reed Gregory, 84, Optometrist, of Vermillion, SD passed away on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at Sanford Vermillion Hospital. There will be no services at this time.
Vermillion Plain Talk
USD To Host Utopia/Dystopia Symposium Feb. 6-7
The University of South Dakota is set to host the Utopia/Dystopia Symposium on Feb. 6 and 7. The Utopia/Dystopia Symposium is an interdisciplinary conference exploring the wide-ranging influence of utopian and dystopian thinking in contemporary culture. These themes are often found in popular film, literature and TV shows, but they also permeate areas that we don’t often think about in utopian and dystopian terms.
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
kelo.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Wakonda Church Hosting Tasting Event
WAKONDA — St. Patrick’s Parish, Wakonda, is having a wine and beer tasting Valentine-theme event on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at St Patrick McMahon Hall, 209 Iowa St., Wakonda. Hors d’oeurves will be served. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets on sale Feb. 1....
