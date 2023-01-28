ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

New Zealand floods: state of emergency in Auckland after torrential rain causes chaos

A state of emergency has been declared in New Zealand’s biggest city Auckland after torrential rain caused widespread flooding and brought chaos to the city. Residents in the worst-affected areas have been asked to evacuate amid a deluge that has blocked motorways, flooded roads and neighbourhoods, forced the closure of city’s airport and huge disruption to flights, and prompted organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John, leaving many concert-goers stranded.
KRMG

New Zealand city to get more dangerous rainfall after flood

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — A dangerous amount of rain is forecast Tuesday for New Zealand’s most populous city four days after Auckland had its wettest day on record in a storm that claimed four lives. A state of emergency was declared on Friday when a...
New York Post

Elton John concert canceled due to wild New Zealand weather

Torrential rain and wild weather in Auckland on Friday caused disruptions throughout the city and an Elton John concert to be canceled just before it was due to start. About 40,000 people were expected to attend the evening concert at Mt Smart Stadium in New Zealand’s largest city. Thousands were already at the venue when organizers decided to cancel not long before John was due to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The concert was billed as a final farewell tour for John. Frontier Touring, one of the concert promoters, tweeted the concert had been canceled due to unsafe weather conditions. Many concertgoers...
natureworldnews.com

Flooding and Travel Disruption Expected as ‘Freezing Drizzle’ Hits Southern England, Along With Snow Bomb Weather Throughout February

On Wednesday, many people in southern England awoke to foggy conditions, with the Met Office warning that "freezing" fog and drizzle could cause travel delays. Flooding is expected in the South West, with the Environment Agency issuing "act now" warnings to residents. Flooding and travel disruption in southern England. Forecasters...
msn.com

New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever. Four people lost their lives in flash floods...
The Independent

Parts of the UK could be hit by 80mph winds as weather warnings issued

Strong winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Scotland and parts of northern England next week.A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the whole of Scotland between 8pm Tuesday January 31 and 9am Wednesday February 1.Meteorologists said the extreme weather, caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland, will likely cause strong winds in parts of northern England too.Forecasters said travel could be disrupted in the affected areas, such as ferry crossings, during the high winds, and there could also be some damage to buildings.They said there is...

