Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking picture shows the hidden danger lurking beneath the floodwaters in Australia
People visiting a Whitsundays beach on Monday were horrified when they spotted a crocodile lurking in the waters.
New Zealand floods: state of emergency in Auckland after torrential rain causes chaos
A state of emergency has been declared in New Zealand’s biggest city Auckland after torrential rain caused widespread flooding and brought chaos to the city. Residents in the worst-affected areas have been asked to evacuate amid a deluge that has blocked motorways, flooded roads and neighbourhoods, forced the closure of city’s airport and huge disruption to flights, and prompted organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John, leaving many concert-goers stranded.
SFist
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Severe weather and snow set to impact millions of Americans
Much of the eastern U.S. is expected to get snowfall this week as several storm systems are set to impact millions of Americans, with the first moving across the Northeast.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
Californians Report Strange, High-Pitched Chimes in Air Before Deadly Storm
No, it wasn't a tornado siren.
KRMG
New Zealand city to get more dangerous rainfall after flood
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — A dangerous amount of rain is forecast Tuesday for New Zealand’s most populous city four days after Auckland had its wettest day on record in a storm that claimed four lives. A state of emergency was declared on Friday when a...
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Elton John concert canceled due to wild New Zealand weather
Torrential rain and wild weather in Auckland on Friday caused disruptions throughout the city and an Elton John concert to be canceled just before it was due to start. About 40,000 people were expected to attend the evening concert at Mt Smart Stadium in New Zealand’s largest city. Thousands were already at the venue when organizers decided to cancel not long before John was due to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The concert was billed as a final farewell tour for John. Frontier Touring, one of the concert promoters, tweeted the concert had been canceled due to unsafe weather conditions. Many concertgoers...
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
New Zealand's biggest city braces for more heavy rains after deadly floods
New Zealand authorities warned Monday that the situation in flood-hit Auckland was likely to worsen after "unprecedented" rainfall brought devastating floods that have killed at least four people and forced hundreds to evacuate in the country's largest city.
Dozens feared missing, dead after slow-moving tropical cyclone impacts Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Cheneso developed on January 19 and was still being tracked nearly two weeks later off the coast of eastern Africa in the southwest Indian Ocean.
natureworldnews.com
Flooding and Travel Disruption Expected as ‘Freezing Drizzle’ Hits Southern England, Along With Snow Bomb Weather Throughout February
On Wednesday, many people in southern England awoke to foggy conditions, with the Met Office warning that "freezing" fog and drizzle could cause travel delays. Flooding is expected in the South West, with the Environment Agency issuing "act now" warnings to residents. Flooding and travel disruption in southern England. Forecasters...
watchers.news
Red Warnings for Heavy Rain issued in Northland, Auckland north of Orewa, and the Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand
Another atmospheric river event is forecast to bring more heavy rain across parts of New Zealand’s North Island in the coming days following an unprecedented rainfall event that brought severe flooding to the Auckland area and left 4 people dead on January 27, 2023. Heavy rain with the potential...
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
msn.com
New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever. Four people lost their lives in flash floods...
California beach littered with debris, video shows, as 'endless onslaught' of storms continue
Videos are emerging of the flooding and damage California is experiencing as a series of storms bringing heavy rain and powerful winds continue to impact the state.
Parts of the UK could be hit by 80mph winds as weather warnings issued
Strong winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Scotland and parts of northern England next week.A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the whole of Scotland between 8pm Tuesday January 31 and 9am Wednesday February 1.Meteorologists said the extreme weather, caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland, will likely cause strong winds in parts of northern England too.Forecasters said travel could be disrupted in the affected areas, such as ferry crossings, during the high winds, and there could also be some damage to buildings.They said there is...
Comments / 0