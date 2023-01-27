High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — Brighton, Roy earn big region wins

Just days ago, the Fremont Silverwolves suffered their first region loss in over five years, but on Friday night, they managed to bounce back in a big way. Facing a formidable opponent in Farmington, Fremont played with purpose, securing a big 54-34 victory.

The Silverwolves outscored the Phoenix 44-16 after three quarters of play. Fremont held Farmington to just 28 percent shooting from the field. Offensively, the Silverwolves received contributions from all across the board, but were led by senior Aly Coombs (game-high 14 points).

Sierra Eddie and Kaidance King contributed 11 points each as Fremont moved to 7-1 in Region 1, just one game behind Davis, which also won Friday evening to improve to 8-0 on the year.

“The girls came out really determined and played well together. I thought our defense set a tone to help generate energy on the offensive end of the floor. Our senior leaders really stepped up tonight and played mature on the road. We are grateful to get a win against a really well coached team,” Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout said.

The Roy Royals have played seven Region 2 games so far this year, and they’ve certainly found a way to make them interesting. With a 34-33 victory over Kearns Friday night, the Royals secured their fourth region victory of the season, three of which have now been one-point victories.

It was a back-and-forth game from the tip, but Roy yet again managed to close out in crunch time.

With the Royals trailing by one with 46 seconds remaining, Nicole Williams — who finished with a team-high 10 points on the night — was fouled on a 3-point attempt, sending her to the line for a trio of potential go-ahead free throw attempts.

Williams sunk two of the freebies, giving Roy the one-point cushion, which it maintained thanks to two key defensive stops to finish the game.

The clutch play down the stretch allowed Roy to improve to 4-3 in region play.

“We are proud of this group. We are improving each game and putting ourselves in a position to be in games. We have a tough stretch ahead with 4 out of 5 on the road, but for tonight and this weekend, these kids get to enjoy this one,” Roy coach Carolyn Dehoff said.

The reigning 6A champions once again looked the part Friday night. Facing a top-ranked Westlake squad (eighth in 6A RPI), Lone Peak demonstrated it was in a class of its own with a 65-31 victory.

The Knights all but sealed the victory after two quarters, leading 47-15 at halftime. Shawnee Nordstrom finished with a game-high 17 points for Lone Peak, while Kailey Woolston and Makeili Ika each chipped in 14 points.

Through 17 games, 6A’s top-ranked Knights have outscored their opponents by an average of 27 points. Lone Peak last lost to an in-state opponent in March of 2021, when it fell to Herriman in the 6A semifinals.

A few weeks ago, Brighton was defeated by Olympus after a slow start saw it fighting from behind for most of the game.

But as the Bengals and the Titans squared off again Friday night, Brighton avenged the loss, defeating Olympus 50-47 to hand the Region 6 leader its first region loss of the season.

The Bengals outscored Olympus 16-12 in the final quarter to see out the narrow win. The Titans stayed in the game until the final moments, but Brighton’s Maya Mismash was clutch from the foul line in the last seconds (4-for-5 over the final minute of play).

Mismash and Olivia Stephens each finished with a team-high 12 points for Brighton, while Olympus’ Avie Karren led all scorers with 13 points.

The Bengals improved to 4-3 in region play, while Olympus fell to 6-1.

“What an incredible defensive battle in front of one of the best crowds I’ve seen in girls basketball,” Brighton coach Doug Nielson said. “Our girls played unselfishly and just focused on doing their job. I’m hoping this win can give us a boost heading into the playoffs.”

Points were hard to come by in what was a gritty showdown between two of 4A’s top six teams.

Thanks to some strong play down the stretch, the second-ranked Bobcats managed to find their way to a 37-35 victory and improve to 4-1 in region play.

The game was as close as it could get throughout, as neither team finished with more than a one-point advantage in any of the four quarters. Sky View benefitted from some clutch free throw shooting from Claire Fischer and Addey Merrill, and a late, blocked 3-point shot by Hannah Radford.

Merrill finished with a team-high 10 points and Radford pitched in nine points of her own.

“Tonight was a tough battle against a scrappy Mountain Crest team. Our girls played tough defense and had a balanced team scoring. We had some timely rebounds on both ends of the floor. We were proud of the way that our girls fought to the end. It was a great team win to end the first half of region play,” Sky View coach Vanessa Hall said.