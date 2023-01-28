(Clarinda) -- 2023 marks a major milestone for the Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Center. The center is celebrating 100 years this year, and to kick off the celebration, officials are holding a planning session with the area community and alumni Tuesday night from 4-6 p.m. at the Iowa Western Clarinda Depot building on the western portion of the Clarinda campus. Kristin Smith is the center's director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Smith says the planning session primarily serves as an opportunity to gauge what the community wants to see during the year-long celebration from the center and reminisce the past.

