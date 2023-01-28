Read full article on original website
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Moravia win conference tourney titles
(KMAland) -- Moravia won the Bluegrass Tournament, North Andrew took third at North Platte, Ashland-Greenwood won the NCC Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40. No stats reported. 3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53. Cade Wierck had 17...
kmaland.com
Williams posts double-double in East Mills' rout of West Harrison
(Hastings) -- East Mills girls basketball ran its win streak to five consecutive on Monday night with a dominant 54-13 win over West Harrison. And the victory came behind another stellar performance from senior Emily Williams. Williams nearly recorded a triple-double as she finished the contest with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals.
kmaland.com
Nebraska men, women ranked in latest USTFCCCA rankings
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska men’s track and field team climbed to No. 6 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings on Monday. The Nebraska women also entered the latest rankings at No. 20. The Huskers are the Big Ten’s highest ranked men’s and women’s teams.
kmaland.com
Omaha's Latkoczy named NCHC Goaltender of the Week
(Omaha) -- Omaha freshman Simon Latkoczy has been named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week. Latkoczy had 60 saves and went 1-0-0 with a 1.20 GAA, .968 save percentage and 40-save shutout in Saturday’s win over Western Michigan. Latkoczy is the sixth player from the Mavericks to earn a...
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/29): Wins for Nebraska, Iowa State, UNI
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa State and Northern Iowa were all winners in Sunday's regional college action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/29)
kmaland.com
Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Massive Dylan Raiola visit, bad basketball day, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football coaching staff is pulling out all the stops in the recruitment of Dylan Raiola. The top quarterback and possibly the top prospect in the 2024 class is a free agent at the moment after initially being a commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. This weekend, the...
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola comments gives Husker fans hope
As the 2023 recruiting class winds down, the Nebraska football team is starting to point its full attention to the 2024 class. In particular, Matt Rhule and company is turning their full attention to the jewel of the class, Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola. But is the 5-star quarterback turning his attention to the Cornhuskers?
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa - NCAA Women’s Basketball (1/28/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a huge win for their program, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to keep rolling through their Big Ten schedule, as they prepare to host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on a busy Saturday in college basketball. Watch NCAA Basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Hawkeyes are less than a week removed...
Corn Nation
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
kmaland.com
Barbara Batten, 89, of Florida
Service: Graveside memorial service at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Barbara passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
IWCC Clarinda Center celebrating 100 years in 2023
(Clarinda) -- 2023 marks a major milestone for the Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Center. The center is celebrating 100 years this year, and to kick off the celebration, officials are holding a planning session with the area community and alumni Tuesday night from 4-6 p.m. at the Iowa Western Clarinda Depot building on the western portion of the Clarinda campus. Kristin Smith is the center's director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Smith says the planning session primarily serves as an opportunity to gauge what the community wants to see during the year-long celebration from the center and reminisce the past.
kmaland.com
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
News Channel Nebraska
NC Middle School closed after boiler failure
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30, due to a boiler failure. Students that would like lunch, can pick up a sack lunch at the high school between 11 a.m. and noon at the front office. Please call Mr. Pellatz before...
kmaland.com
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
