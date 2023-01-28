Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Surface trough near Maui County slowly moves west
A surface trough near Maui County continues to bring cloud and shower development over the islands as it moves slowly west through today, according to the National Weather Service. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, with a Flood Watch in effect for all islands through this afternoon.
mauinow.com
Central Maui Landfill, Olowalu Convenience Center reopen
The County of Maui announced that as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Central Maui Landfill is open for service to the public. The Olowalu Convenience Center is also open for its normal hours today from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The facilities were closed over the...
mauinow.com
Storm cleanup resumes on Maui: park and landfill closures continue
Storm cleanup continues in Maui County with closures in place for at least two landfills and several parks. The Central Maui Landfill and Molokaʻi Landfill remain closed due to unsafe conditions affecting access. With the the closure of the Central Maui Landfill, the Olowalu Transfer Station also remains closed. Reopening of the landfills and transfer station on Monday will be dependent on conditions. Information on the status of reopening is available by calling the County’s Solid Waste Division at 270-7875.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
Maui County slammed with rain: ‘Lots of destruction’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Maui, where residents have felt the brunt of stormy conditions since Friday, Jan. 27. Bus service was canceled on Molokai on Saturday, Jan. 28. It was definitely not the picture perfect weekend for those who visited Maui on Saturday. One Oregon resident arrived around noon […]
Stormy weather to spread to west end of island chain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas. […]
LIST: Maui County closures due to heavy rainfall, flooding
As Maui is experiencing heavy rainfall, the weather is prompting businesses and roads to temporarily close.
actionnews5.com
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A firefighter in Hawaii was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain and swept to sea during heavy rains, authorities said. KHNL reports the firefighter was helping to clear out the storm drain near Waiapo Street in Kihei when he was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
A flood watch remains posted for all islands except Kauai County as a slow moving surface trough lingering over Maui County will keep wet weather conditions over most of the state for the next few days. The potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Oahu through Hawaii Island, but the highest threat will be over Maui County, which has already been soaked from several days of downpours.
Wet weekend expected with heavy showers and thunderstorms
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Cool and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu overnight, keeping low clouds and light showers over windward areas. Cloudy and locally wet conditions will persist close to a surface trough near Maui County and the Big Island, with locally heavy rainfall expected overnight. This developing trough will linger […]
mauinow.com
Letters: Flooding, Kīhei roundabout, missing people, shared-solar, axis deer and more
County needs to work on drainage to prevent repeat flooded areas. For the second time in just over one year, the buildings and roads around the Shave Ice and ABC Store are completely flooded. I saw lots of public works teams cleaning up the last time in December 2021. These...
Kahului Airport Tram to be shut down next week
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation wants travelers to know that the passenger tram running between the consolidated rental facility and the airport lobby at Kahului Airport will be shut down for four days next week.
Flash flood warning for Maui
Radar detected heavy rain falling along the Haleakala slopes around 1 p.m. with one to two inches of rain occurring along windward slopes from Haiku to Hana.
mauinow.com
Maui weather updates for Sunday: Flood Watch continues through Monday afternoon
Molokaʻi Flood Advisory until 9:15 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Molokaʻi until 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. At 6:12 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over central Molokaʻi falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. “Additional heavy rainfall is expected to move onshore in the next several hours,” according to the NWS.
Maui firefighter swept out to sea is in critical condition
Maui County Officials said that a firefighter who was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during today's flash flood in Kihei is in critical condition.
mauinow.com
Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state
Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
mauinow.com
64th Maui County Regional Science and Engineering Fair set for Feb. 9
The 64th Maui County Regional Science and Engineering Fair will be held on Feb. 9 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. The Science Fair is a collaborative effort and partnership with the community. About 45 members from Maui’s science and engineering community judge the projects. Judging will...
Maui: Police investigation closes Liholiho St.
Maui County Officials have said that Liholiho Street from Imi Drive to Nihoa Street and 670 Pio Dr to Liholiho Street are closed.
mauinow.com
TS Restaurants fundraiser will provide 237,000 meals to deserving Maui families
T S Restaurants raised a total of $109,053 for Hawai‘i Foodbank and its partner agencies during its month-long food drive and fundraiser in November. Of the total, $59,040 and 1,092 pounds of food were collected for Maui Food Bank at TS Restaurants’ four Maui locations – Duke’s Beach House Maui, Hula Grill Kāʻanapali, Kimo’s Maui and Leilani’s on the Beach.
