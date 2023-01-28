Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Penn State basketball star Jalen Pickett named to Wooden Award Late Season Watch List
Penn State men’s basketball guard Jalen Pickett has performed like one of the best players in the country this season, and the fifth-year senior has slowly but steadily picked up recognition for his performance over the past few months. More came Monday when Pickett was named to the John...
Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball's loss to Penn State
The Michigan men's basketball team endured another gut-punch loss Sunday afternoon, as the Wolverines trailed by as many as 32 points in the second half in its eventual 83-61 loss to Penn State. The defeat dropped Michigan to 11-10 on the season, and puts the Wolverines on the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
COMMIT: Iowa lands commitment from 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper
News: On Monday, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to Iowa. Leeper picked the Hawkeyes over Indiana, Wake Forest, and Army. Iowa extended a grayshirt offer to Leeper, meaning that he won't be on scholarship for his first semester of school, but will be on scholarship for the remainder of his collegiate career in Iowa City following that first semester.
VIP: Thoughts on Iowa football's two newest commits
More on Iowa's two newest commits. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Northwestern
Iowa and Northwestern will go head-to-head on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a Big Ten matchup that was supposed to be played earlier this month, but the 'Cats had to push it back due to COVID issues in the program. The Hawkeyes are 13-8 on the year fresh off a win...
Penn State football recruiting Junior Day 3 roundup (Sunday night)
Penn State football and head coach James Franklin are playing host to their third and final big recruiting Junior Day of January this weekend. And that means the VIP content has been coming fast and furious here at Lions247. So you don’t miss anything, we are posting links to all...
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20
The Hawkeyes have had some of the best players in college basketball over the past several years and Kris Murray is the next one up. On Monday night, Murray was named to the late season top-20 list for the Wooden Award, which goes to the nation's best player. "He can...
Rutgers vs Iowa: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will get back on the court today with a road contest against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 coming off a 65-45 thrashing of Penn State. Rutgers is 6-3 against conference opponents and tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten. Iowa lost a close one...
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
Iowa adds 2023 quarterback Tommy Poholsky as a preferred walk-on
Iowa added another preferred walk-on in the 2023 class on Saturday, and this time, it was in the quarterback room. Evergreen (Colo.) 2023 QB Tommy Poholsky announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on. Poholsky is the son of former Iowa quarterback Tom Poholsky, who passed away in 2021.
