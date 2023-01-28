ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
COMMIT: Iowa lands commitment from 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper

News: On Monday, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead 2023 three-star tight end Grant Leeper announced his commitment to Iowa. Leeper picked the Hawkeyes over Indiana, Wake Forest, and Army. Iowa extended a grayshirt offer to Leeper, meaning that he won't be on scholarship for his first semester of school, but will be on scholarship for the remainder of his collegiate career in Iowa City following that first semester.
IOWA CITY, IA
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Northwestern

Iowa and Northwestern will go head-to-head on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a Big Ten matchup that was supposed to be played earlier this month, but the 'Cats had to push it back due to COVID issues in the program. The Hawkeyes are 13-8 on the year fresh off a win...
EVANSTON, IL
Rutgers vs Iowa: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers will get back on the court today with a road contest against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 coming off a 65-45 thrashing of Penn State. Rutgers is 6-3 against conference opponents and tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten. Iowa lost a close one...
IOWA CITY, IA
