Chronicle
Wrestling Roundup: Centralia Girls Finish Fourth, Boys Seventh at Berserker Invite in Tacoma
In the final tune-ups for most wrestling squads before postseason begins, several area teams wrestled in big tournaments across the state before sub-regionals begin next weekend. The Centralia boys and girls, Rainier boys and girls, W.F. West girls, and Toledo, Adna, and Onalaska boys all competed this weekend. Making the...
Chronicle
Trailblazers Can’t Keep Up with Gators on the Road
Centralia: Kelly 7, Keeton 14, Guillory 2, Mendoza 8, Keperling 11, Davis 2, Brown 5, Cline 2, Ivory 4. Green River: Nordland 15, Anderson 8, Burraston 14, Feroah 11, Foster 17, Berg 10, Young 3, Forrester 2, Heard 7, Dahl 9. On a tough offensive outing, the Centralia College men’s...
Chronicle
T-Wolves Crush Loggers, Finish Home Slate Unbeaten
Onalaska: Underhill 6, Rushton 3, C. McGraw 2, Pannkuk 4, Mozingo 2, Lawrence 2, R. McGraw 4, Miess 7. Morton-White Pass: Cournyer 8, Kelly 6, Belgiorno 10, Hazen 17, Peters 8, Dantinne 2, Salguero 19. Accomplishing just one of its many goals this season, the 2B No. 3 Morton-White Pass...
Chronicle
Bearcats Can’t Overcome Tough Start in Loss to Cougars
W.F. West: Klatush 19, Dalan 18, Brumfield 9, Hoff 6, Jones 2, Kelley 2. Capital: Simmons 2, Landers 14, Schreck 4, Bjornsgard 9, Carlson 17, Sledge 2, Hubbard 2, Richburg 12. Falling behind 22-9 after one quarter, the W.F. West boys basketball team outscored Capital the rest of the way, but couldn’t come all the way back in a 62-56 loss on the road Saturday night in its final non-league game.
Chronicle
Winlock Can’t Keep Up with Naselle on Senior Night
Naselle: Dunagan 1, Davis 4, L. Katyryniuk 23, Colombo 12, Shrives 14, A. Katyryniuk 6. Winlock: Kelly 17, Cardenas 10, Garcia 3, Peppers 9. Though the Winlock girls basketball team put up a fight through two quarters, a tough third quarter saw Naselle run away with a road win over the Cardinals on their senior night, 61-39.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Harold Sorenson: 1922-2023
Harold Sorensen went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Harold had a very strong Christian faith where Jesus was always by his side. As he said at his 100th birthday party: “I am never alone. Jesus is with me.”. Harold was born in Ravinia,...
Chronicle
Duke men's tennis rebounds from loss against Middle Tennessee, takes down No. 23 Auburn at ITA Kickoff
Battling the Tigers Saturday afternoon, it was the Blue Devils who earned their stripes. Duke defeated No. 23 Auburn 4-0 at Winston-Salem Indoor Tennis Center to secure its first victory over a ranked opponent this season. The 19th-ranked Blue Devils entered the matchup looking for a bounceback win after its 4-2 loss to Middle Tennessee Friday. What’s more, the last time Duke squared off against a top-25 opponent, the Blue Devils were narrowly defeated despite strong student support.
Chronicle
New Chehalis Optometry Clinic Scheduled to Open in June
Rainier Eye, set to open in June, may help those with trouble seeing — but, its owners’ vision for a community-owned and operated optometry clinic is clear. The clinic, located in Chehalis, will be co-owned by Drs. Mary Ferris and Angela Loeb, who previously worked as optometrists in Olympia.
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
Chronicle
Camas Planting Event Near Toledo Part of Cowlitz Tribe's Effort to Bring Back First Food
TOLEDO — In a muddy field northwest of Toledo, multicolored flags marked the thousands of spots where natural color will push through this spring, signaling the return of one of the most significant plants to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. On Friday, about 30 Cowlitz tribal members, staff and volunteers...
Chronicle
In Focus: Semi-Rare ‘Hair Ice’ Photographed Near Napavine
Chronicle staffer Sarah Burdick captured these photos of semi-rare "hair ice," also known as ice wool or frost beard, during a walk near Napavine on Sunday morning. "Fungus shapes a strangely wondrous kind of ice called hair ice that is found only on rotting logs ... To see hair ice, one’s best chance is to hike into a broadleaf forest between the latitudes of between 45° and 55° N on a cold morning. There, amid patches of snow and frost, a keen eye might spot delicate crystals extending from wood in filaments about 0.01 millimeters thick — about the diameter of a human hair. But as soon as the sun rises, the fragile sculpture will melt away," Smithsonian Magazine wrote.
Chronicle
In Focus: Polar Plunge Raises Money for Lewis County Special Olympics
Saturday was a great morning to plunge into Mayfield Lake for a good cause for dozens of area residents. The 2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge was again hosted by the Lewis County Icicle Brigade. State Rep. Peter Abbarno and members of the Centralia Police Department led what has become an annual January tradition. All proceeds support Special Olympians in Lewis County. There’s still time to donate: https://impact.sowa.org/fundraiser/4310402.
Chronicle
Person of the Year: Lisa Grant, Centralia School District Superintendent
Editor's Note: Each year, The Chronicle Editorial Board honors a Person of the Year for their exceptional work completing their job duties or their performance in the community outside of their employment. This year, the board chose Centralia School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant for her work in stabilizing and moving the district forward.
FOX 28 Spokane
Seattle skater sets record with junior U.S. Figure Skating Championship win, Wenatchee skater in fourth place leading up to final day
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Following an early lead with his short program, Seattle-based skater Lucas Broussard won first place in the junior men’s division at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a record-breaking score. ICYMI: #ToyotaUSChamps is heating up as three new junior champions are crowned...
Chronicle
Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power
Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
Chronicle
Second Project Kicked off as Chehalis Basin Bank Erosion Prevention Shows Success
A pilot project to stave off erosion on the banks of rivers in the Chehalis Basin is showing initial signs of success. The work was part of a $1.6 million investment by the Office of the Chehalis Basin to manage erosion by purchasing property, developing a streamflow gauge plan and testing how ground and surface waters mix with a demonstration project along the banks of the Satsop River just outside of Brady, according to a newsletter from the Office of the Chehalis Basin.
Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound
It will be a frigid, sunny start to the workweek across the Puget Sound, with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
When Bluey Comes to Washington (State)…
Anyone with a child under the age of 5 or 6 years old has by now heard about Bluey. She is a Disney+ cartoon dream come true for thousands of kids across Washington state and beyond. This February, Bluey brings her band of pals to Seattle and Kennewick with "Bluey's Big Play."
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Mycological Society to Hold Meeting on Feb. 7
The Southwest Washington Mycological Society will hold a meeting on Feb. 7 at the WSU Extension Office in Chehalis at 6 p.m. The office is located at 17 SW Cascade Ave. in Chehalis. There will be a presentation by Rainy Karnes from Raven’s Wind Farm who will discuss home cultivation...
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
