Three dead as torrential rain causes disastrous flooding in New Zealand

By By Alex Stambaugh, CNN
 3 days ago

Three people have died and at least one person is missing as a result of torrential rain that has caused major flooding and numerous evacuations in New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Saturday.

Related
The Associated Press

3 dead, 1 missing as rain pounds New Zealand’s largest city

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities said Saturday that three people had died and at least one was missing after record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand’s largest city, causing widespread disruption. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins flew to Auckland on a military plane after a state of emergency...
The Guardian

New Zealand flooding: three dead and one missing as Auckland hit by record rainfall

Torrential rain in Auckland left three people dead and another missing, police said on Saturday, after widespread flooding hit New Zealand’s largest city. Two were found dead in Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore – one in a culvert and a second in a flooded car park – and a third body was found later after a landslide hit a house in the city centre.
msn.com

New Zealand's Auckland starts clean-up after deadly flash floods

(Reuters) - Authorities in New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, began mopping up on Saturday after torrential rains brought flash flooding and evacuations, with at least two people confirmed dead and two missing in the widespread inundation. A state of emergency remained in place in the city of 1.6 million people...
AOL Corp

More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand

AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
msn.com

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Heavy rainfall hit New Zealand's north island again on Sunday, causing landslides, flash floods and knocking out roads, with the death toll rising to four after a person who had been missing was confirmed dead. Battered by rain since Friday, Auckland, New Zealand's largest city of 1.6 million...
The Independent

Auckland ‘clobbered’ with record-breaking downpour and massive floods

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland was “clobbered” on Friday by a record-shattering downpour that led to more than 2,000 emergency calls being made, more than 700 incidents across the region and left at least three people dead and two others missing.The wettest day on record in the city, that 1.6 million people call home, led to the sounding of a state of emergency.The downpour caused floods in many areas and reached the city’s international airport, leaving hundreds of people stranded overnight inside terminals and widespread flight cancellations.At least 3,500 homes were left without electricity and an Elton John concert...
The Independent

‘Unprecedented’ flash floods and landslides bring Auckland to grinding halt for third day

At least one man has been killed due to flash floods and landslides in New Zealand, taking the total death toll to four in the country’s North Island area that is reeling under heavy rain for the third consecutive day.Police officials confirmed that the death of a man who went missing after being swept away by floods on Friday at Onewhero village, about 70km south of Auckland.“The most horrific part of it [rains and floods] is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Newly appointed prime minister Chris Hipkins said the flood impact was “unprecedented”...
