Three dead as torrential rain causes disastrous flooding in New Zealand
By By Alex Stambaugh, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com
3 days ago
Three people have died and at least one person is missing as a result of torrential rain that has caused major flooding and numerous evacuations in New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Saturday.
Torrential rain in Auckland left three people dead and another missing, police said on Saturday, after widespread flooding hit New Zealand’s largest city. Two were found dead in Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore – one in a culvert and a second in a flooded car park – and a third body was found later after a landslide hit a house in the city centre.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
New Zealand authorities warned Monday that the situation in flood-hit Auckland was likely to worsen after "unprecedented" rainfall brought devastating floods that have killed at least four people and forced hundreds to evacuate in the country's largest city.
Another atmospheric river event is forecast to bring more heavy rain across parts of New Zealand’s North Island in the coming days following an unprecedented rainfall event that brought severe flooding to the Auckland area and left 4 people dead on January 27, 2023. Heavy rain with the potential...
At least one man has been killed due to flash floods and landslides in New Zealand, taking the total death toll to four in the country’s North Island area that is reeling under heavy rain for the third consecutive day.Police officials confirmed that the death of a man who went missing after being swept away by floods on Friday at Onewhero village, about 70km south of Auckland.“The most horrific part of it [rains and floods] is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Newly appointed prime minister Chris Hipkins said the flood impact was “unprecedented”...
