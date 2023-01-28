Three dead as torrential rain causes disastrous flooding in New Zealand

At least one man has been killed due to flash floods and landslides in New Zealand, taking the total death toll to four in the country’s North Island area that is reeling under heavy rain for the third consecutive day.Police officials confirmed that the death of a man who went missing after being swept away by floods on Friday at Onewhero village, about 70km south of Auckland.“The most horrific part of it [rains and floods] is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Newly appointed prime minister Chris Hipkins said the flood impact was “unprecedented”...

1 DAY AGO