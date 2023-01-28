ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stowaway gecko survives 3,000-mile voyage from Egypt to Manchester in a box of strawberries

By By Zoe Sottile, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

A globe-trotting gecko has accidentally made the trip from Egypt to England after hitching a ride in a container of strawberries.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal

Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
InsideHook

Giant Cane Toad Discovered, Euthanized in Australia

Are toads the stuff of nightmares for you? If not, they might well achieve that status soon. In Queensland, Australia, park rangers discovered a cane toad that weighed in at nearly six pounds — which might well be a record for the species. As The Washington Post revealed in an article, ranger Kylee Gray caught sight of the toad while working on Queensland’s Conway National Park. The size of the toad quickly led her to coin the nickname “Toadzilla.”
The Independent

Tourist shares moment he’s airlifted to hospital after snake bite in Australia

A British couple’s Australia camping trip turned into a nightmare after one of them got airlifted to hospital after being bitten by one of the world’s most deadly snakes.Ben Ross and Georgia Powell’s three-day break was cut short after Ben was bitten by an Eastern brown snake. They shared their experience on Fraser Island in a string of TikTok posts, which included video of Ben showing off his “fang marks” and his subsequent helicopter ride.He was bitten by the snake as he attempted to find his drone after crashing it in long grass on a beach.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
GEORGIA STATE
petapixel.com

Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach

A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
Outsider.com

Huge Hippo Shows Off Raw Power While Charging Boat Full Of Tourists

Hippopotami are arguably the most savage animals out there. They’re easily the most terrifying animal in Africa. That’s saying something for a continent that is also home to lions, leopards, crocodiles, and some of the most venomous snakes on the planet. They’re essentially built like a tank, run like a car, and swim like a boat. They have tusks big enough to rip apart anything they choose to bite. To put things in perspective, hippos kill an estimated 500 people a year. Lions kill about 22 people annually. Hippos actually kill more people a year in Africa than lions, elephants, leopards, buffalo, and rhinos combined.
BBC

Chester Zoo: Rare tree kangaroo emerges from mum's pouch

Animal conservationists have described the moment a rare tree kangaroo was seen emerging from its mother's pouch as "celebratory". The joey, the first of the endangered species to be born at Chester Zoo, arrived in July and has since been developing in the pouch. Unlike its famous Australian counterpart, the...
ceoworld.biz

Lakkidi- A Haven in Rainforests of India

A life beyond your imagination; a life ahead of your urban settlements awaits you on the Deccan plateau of India. Situated in dense forests where sunlight struggles to reach and humans are allowed only in a restricted manner. Talking about Lakkidi, a gem in the rainforests of India..!. Lakkidi in...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy