ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Skateboarding Community and Family Pay Tribute to Tyre Nichols, ‘A Beautiful Soul’

By Charisma Madarang
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UbXM_0kUFz51V00

When Tyre Nichols ’ mother remembered her son, she remembered a man who “loved sunsets” and had a passion for photography and skateboarding. She spoke during a press conference on Friday ahead of the video footage released later that afternoon showing Memphis Police fatally beating Nichols following a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Nichols, who was 29-year-old, died on Jan. 10 from his injuries.

“My son was a beautiful soul. He was a good boy,” said his mother RowVaughn Wells. “No one’s perfect but he was damn near.”

Before Nichols moved to Memphis, he lived in Sacramento. Growing up, his favorite pastime was skateboarding, which he reportedly did from the time he was 6 years old , and he was a part of a tight-knit skating community.

“He was my brother,” his childhood friend Ryan Wilson told CBS Sacramento. “He’d go on vacations with me and my family. We weren’t just skateboarders he was my filmer [too]. We’d skateboard from almost the moment I got done with school around 3:00 until the sun went down.”

Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather, said he had recently joked that his stepson was too old to skateboard. “You’ve got to put that skateboard down. You’ve got a full-time job now,” he recalled. “He looked at me like ‘Yeah right’ because that was his passion.”

Several friends close to Nichols remembered him as a “free spirit,” a father, and a man who was looking to make a new life in Memphis, Tennessee.

“He was his own person and didn’t care if he didn’t fit into what a traditional Black man was supposed to be in California,” his longtime friend Angelina Paxton told the Memphis newspaper the Commercial Appeal . “He had such a free spirit and skating gave him his wings.”

A video of Nichols from 2010 went viral on Friday and shows clips of him skateboarding with the sun beaming behind him as he 360 flips and links multiple tricks together. The video was shared during the news conference by his family’s lawyer, Ben Crump.

Prior to the police footage release, Maisha Perkins shared the clip of Nichols skateboarding, writing that she wanted “to amplify THIS video of Tyre LIVING his best life.” The video has been viewed 2.6 million times as of Friday night.

“There’s so many people that can speak on his behalf and really tell you what kind of a person he was,” Ryan told CBS when remembering Nichols. “And we all loved him so so so much.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sara Irshad

Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral Video

A viral video of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old skateboarder who passed away on January 10 due to police brutality in Memphis, has left the internet emotional. The video, shared by Twitter user Mai Perkins, shows Nichols happily attempting grind and slide tricks on his skateboard, despite occasionally failing. As of writing, the video has received over 7 million views and 28,000 comments.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope for as the deaths continue. Nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020, according to academics and advocates for police reform who track such deaths. Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

‘It’s Sickening’: Rodney King’s Daughter Reacts to Fatal Police Beating of Tyre Nichols

More than 30 years after footage of Rodney King’s brutal assault at the hands of LAPD shocked the country, his daughter watched video released on Friday of Tyre Nichols being fatally beaten by Memphis police. The similarities were heartbreaking. “It’s sickening. I don’t feel well. It’s not a good feeling. I don’t wish that upon anybody’s family,” Lora Dene King, 38, tells Rolling Stone. “I don’t think anyone should go through something like that. I don’t see how people are okay, because I’m not. I’m human, and if you’re human, you shouldn’t be okay with that video.” Lora was seven years...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

7 Memphis Police Officers ‘Relieved of Duty’ in Tyre Nichols Death

The Memphis Police Department announced on Monday it has suspended seven officers total thus far in connection with the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. According to a department spokesman, via The New York Times, Preston Hemphill — the only officer named on Monday — was placed on administrative leave at the same time five other officers were suspended (the five were later fired). A seventh officer was also relieved of duty and three Memphis Fire Department personnel who responded to the beating have been fired, according to CNN. It’s unclear what Hemphill’s involvement was in the fatal traffic stop. “Officer Hemphill is...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Memphis Police’s Scorpion Unit Disbanded After Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols. Why That’s Not Enough

When news broke on Saturday that the Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit was disbanded, Amber Sherman, a community organizer in the city who has helped lead the demonstrations for Tyre Nichols, seemed unimpressed: “Yep. Now they need to answer all the demands.”  The five police officers who fatally beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 hailed from the specialized anti-violence unit — which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods. Less than 24 hours after the city released the brutal footage of the stop, the police department announced that the Scorpion Unit would be...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail

The footage released of Tyre Nichols’ fatal traffic stop on Jan. 7 — where Memphis police officers doused him with pepper spray and beat him while he cried out for his mother, leading to his death on Jan. 10 — showed the 29-year-old skateboarder and father had little recourse in meeting the officers’ confusing demands. As a New York Times analysis of the footage uncovered, in around 13 minutes, the cops had issued at least 71 commands before radioing that Nichols was in custody. In that short period, they gave Nichols impossible-to-meet instructions: from asking him to show his hands...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy