PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO