Arizona non-profit starts new whistle initiative in honor of two hikers
Local non-profit founder made a vow after the death of Dr. Evan Dishion and Kathleen Patterson last September. The pair died weeks apart hiking in Cave Creek at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
SignalsAZ
More Winter Weather Week of January 29, 2023
Another storm bringing winter weather is predicted to roll through Northern Arizona beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona posted its latest snowfall forecast for Prescott and the surrounding areas as well as in Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, and more. Snowfall is expected to begin early...
AZFamily
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend before Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot draw. If you have one of these tickets, be sure to cash in your winnings!. On Friday, an $87,000 winning ticket was sold for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot at Carioca...
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
myradioplace.com
Bodycam Footage Being Reviewed in Killing of Yavapai County Sheriffs Deputy
Bodycam footage is being reviewed with the man acused of killing a Yavapai sherriffs deputy. The judge could issue a decision on a motion to dismiss or remand to the Grand Jury. The defense filed objections in the case of Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer, and Judge Susanne Cohen heard arguments in Superior Court in Camp Verde on Friday, Sheriff’s officials said Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot June 28 after a standoff with the suspect in Cordes Lakes. Lopez, 51, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.
