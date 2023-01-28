ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

More Winter Weather Week of January 29, 2023

Another storm bringing winter weather is predicted to roll through Northern Arizona beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona posted its latest snowfall forecast for Prescott and the surrounding areas as well as in Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, and more. Snowfall is expected to begin early...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte

PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
PRESCOTT, AZ
myradioplace.com

Bodycam Footage Being Reviewed in Killing of Yavapai County Sheriffs Deputy

Bodycam footage is being reviewed with the man acused of killing a Yavapai sherriffs deputy. The judge could issue a decision on a motion to dismiss or remand to the Grand Jury. The defense filed objections in the case of Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer, and Judge Susanne Cohen heard arguments in Superior Court in Camp Verde on Friday, Sheriff’s officials said Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot June 28 after a standoff with the suspect in Cordes Lakes. Lopez, 51, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy