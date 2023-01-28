ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

1-4-7-0

(one, four, seven, zero)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: fourteen, nineteen; White Balls: two, twenty-four) (two, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three) Lucky For Life. 09-16-34-46-47, Lucky Ball: 13. (nine, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. Powerball.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, faced decades in prison in Nevada after he was charged in 2019 with five felonies, including assault and battery. But a deal with Clark County prosecutors allowed him to instead plead guilty to felony and misdemeanor battery, and a judge sentenced him in September 2021 to serve between one and 2 1/2 years in a state prison. William Quenga, a spokesperson for the Nevada prison system, told The Associated Press in an email that Foster arrived Oct. 18, 2021, at a prison intake facility but was released the same day, because the judge had factored into Foster’s punishment the 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial. That means Foster had served his minimum sentence behind bars but was a half-year from serving the maximum time given by the judge.
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Oregonian

Judge blasts wayward juror in closely watched Oregon murder trial: ‘You think this is a game?’

As the trial in a notorious murder dating back to the 1990s began this week, a spectator with no ties to the case sat alone in the back row of the public gallery. The woman brought the sci-fi novel “Dune,” turning to it as prosecutors carefully laid out their case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr., a 60-year-old facing a new trial in the 1996 killing of Susi Larsen whose body was later discovered in Champoeg State Heritage Area.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon gas prices are back on the rise, echoing nationwide increases

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.5 cents per gallon lower...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
Yahoo Sports

Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds

Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy