Gatesville, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Linda Beth Head

Linda Beth Head, 79, passed away on January 22nd, 2023. Linda was born May 27th, 1943, in Rogers, Texas. In her early childhood years, she lived in Rosebud, Texas, and later her family moved to Houston where she graduated John H. Reagan High School. While in Houston she worked for the State and met her future husband, Robert, who she married on February 7, 1970. While living in Houston they were blessed with two children, Kerri and Michael. In the early 1980’s Linda, her husband, and her children moved to Durango, CO to experience the outdoors and the beauty of living near the mountains.
BROWNWOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Interstate 35 reopens in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reopened northbound I-35 Tuesday afternoon. It was shut down for less than an hour when conditions deteriorated because of the ice. Officers are working multiple car accidents on the interstate. Despite I-35 reopening, police say you should try to...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Temple donut shop opts to open despite winter weather conditions

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The general manager of Shipley Do-Nuts on West Adams Avenue in Temple decided to open her doors Tuesday morning, despite warnings from officials about dangerous road conditions, sighting the need to serve people who need to be out hot food and coffee. “People need coffee and...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is mourning the loss of a longtime coach and district employee of over 30 years after her unexpected death over the weekend. Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School, died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources say she had been sick for a few weeks, but her death came as a shock to friends and family.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
WACO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood man among those killed in San Saba county crash

SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities. According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Bush’s Chicken robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Police are searching for a man suspected of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched around 6:16 a.m. Monday to the Bush’s Chicken located at 4609 S. 31st Street. When officers arrived, they spoke to two employees – who said a man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Temple police investigating first murder of 2023

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The victim in a shooting on Jan. 25, identified by Temple police as as 27-year-old Michael Powell, has died and the case is now being investigated as the first murder of 2023. Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not...
TEMPLE, TX

