Galesburg, IL

wgil.com

Galesburg Silver Streaks Girls Basketball @ United Township Panthers

The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team scored a Western Big 6 Conference win on the road Saturday (1/28) when they beat the United Township Panthers, 64-38. The Streaks are now 22-6 overall and 8-3 in the conference. It was another outstanding game for junior Kiarra Kilgore and she was...
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton basketball Tigers absorb first loss of season

Is it fate that gives a winning sports program its first loss? Whatever it is, apparently it was Princeton's turn Saturday night. Normal U-High boys came to the Tiger gym to play a fast paced contest and win 76-69. The Tigers held a seven point lead late in the 3rd quarter, but it quickly evaporated. The winning margin came primarily from free throws as Jason Smith's Tigers were forced to foul in the last two minutes. Afterwards, Coach Smith – not happy:
PRINCETON, IL
WIFR

Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.
BELVIDERE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Zobrist Heads Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two-time World Series champion Ben Zobrist heads up the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022, announced Saturday night. Zobrist, a Eureka native, played 14 seasons in the big leagues and won World Series titles with the Cubs and Royals. He is joined in the class by two-time Metamora […]
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)

In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
PEORIA, IL
wgil.com

Galesburg Live – Helping Seniors Beat The Winter Blues with Therapy For Positive Aging

LISTEN HERE: You might call them the “winter blues”, but when those feelings hang on for more than a week or two, it could be a red flag. This week on Galesburg Live, Chris Postin talks with Amanda Powell, psychotherapist and owner of Therapy for Positive Aging, and she shares how seniors are especially at risk for the serious physical and mental health effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert

The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
PRINCETON, IL
WGN Radio

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
NORMAL, IL
977wmoi.com

Galesburg Woman Killed In I-74 Crash

A Galesburg woman is dead after an accident on I-74 near Brimfield. The accident happened yesterday morning when a woman lost control of her vehicle on slick pavement and hit a guardrail. The impact sent the car into the path of a semi-tractor trailer, which collided with the car. The woman died at the hospital.
GALESBURG, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge

—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city

Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
GALESBURG, IL
tourcounsel.com

Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Galesburg store closes up shop; set to transition online

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product. Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.
GALESBURG, IL

