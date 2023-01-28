ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis Unified parents invited to share input on new superintendent search

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eR8mF_0kUFxKFZ00 The Clovis Unified School District is inviting families to be part of the search for the district's next leader.

The search comes after Superintendent Eimear O'Brien announced earlier this month that she will retire in late June.

The application period began on Friday and will stay open through February 26th.

The district says it will look at candidates both internally and across the state.

Clovis Unified will gather input from parents on the qualities and priorities that should guide the selection process through public meetings and an online portal on its website .

Parents are invited to attend the following in-person meetings on February 16th and 21st:

February 16th

- 5:30 p.m. at the Buchanan High Library Lecture Hall. The meeting is for anyone in the district to attend

February 21

- 10 a.m. for parents from the Clovis East High, Clovis High and Alternative Education areas

- 11 a.m. for parents from the Clovis West, Clovis North and Buchanan high school areas

