KWTX
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
KWTX
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is mourning the loss of a longtime coach and district employee of over 30 years after her unexpected death over the weekend. Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School, died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources say she had been sick for a few weeks, but her death came as a shock to friends and family.
KWTX
‘We were ripped off’: Central Texans accuse AWOL contractor of shattering their retirement dreams
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No arrest warrants have been issued yet but the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a local contractor after numerous complaints about shoddy work, unfulfilled contracts, empty promises, and excuses about why the projects weren’t moving forward, even after services and materials were paid for.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Coryell County, TX
Coryell County is located on the Edwards Plateau in the state of Texas. It was named after James Coryell, a frontiersman and Texas Ranger killed by Caddo Indians. James Coryell is just 210 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and is bordered by Hamilton, McLennan, and Lampasas counties. Gatesville is...
Brownwood man among those killed in San Saba county crash
SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities. According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to […]
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
KWTX
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
KWTX
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
‘It’s very scary’: What to do about home medical equipment during power outages in Texas
Texans are bracing for potential power outages during this week's ice storm, but an outage poses a particularly dangerous threat for anyone relying on oxygen or other medically-necessary, electrically-powered equipment.
fox44news.com
Man accused of abduction from police parking lot
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery
LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
KWTX
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re entering into what will be the most dangerous time period for travel across Central Texas as the most widespread and heaviest waves of freezing rain moves through. Thankfully, by the middle of the morning tomorrow, the rain will come to a close AND we’ll see temperatures warm up above freezing too.
fox44news.com
Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another shot of winter is coming to the region. According to the National Weather Service, two rounds of freezing rain and drizzle could fall over portions of the Hill Country and the IH-35 corridor beginning Monday morning and stretching into early Wednesday afternoon. Light...
LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain. The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a...
