Gatesville, TX

KWTX

‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is mourning the loss of a longtime coach and district employee of over 30 years after her unexpected death over the weekend. Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School, died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources say she had been sick for a few weeks, but her death came as a shock to friends and family.
WACO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Coryell County, TX

Coryell County is located on the Edwards Plateau in the state of Texas. It was named after James Coryell, a frontiersman and Texas Ranger killed by Caddo Indians. James Coryell is just 210 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and is bordered by Hamilton, McLennan, and Lampasas counties. Gatesville is...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood man among those killed in San Saba county crash

SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities. According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
KWTX

Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of abduction from police parking lot

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery

LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
KWTX

Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re entering into what will be the most dangerous time period for travel across Central Texas as the most widespread and heaviest waves of freezing rain moves through. Thankfully, by the middle of the morning tomorrow, the rain will come to a close AND we’ll see temperatures warm up above freezing too.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another shot of winter is coming to the region. According to the National Weather Service, two rounds of freezing rain and drizzle could fall over portions of the Hill Country and the IH-35 corridor beginning Monday morning and stretching into early Wednesday afternoon. Light...
LEE COUNTY, TX

