Thibodaux, LA

Northside wins intense district matchup vs David Thibodaux

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
BOYS BASKETBALL

Northside 66, David Thibodaux 57

Abbeville 83, Vermilion Catholic 42

Ascension Episcopal 45, West St. Mary 42

Central Catholic 73, Covenant Christian Academy 23

Church Point 63, Pine Prairie 55

Comeaux 54, Sam Houston 41

Crowley 71, Kaplan 42

Elton 75, Basile 30

Franklin 57, Loreauville 39

Hanson Memorial 46, Highland Baptist 35

JS Clark Leadership Academy 56, Hathaway 48

Jeanerette 64, Centerville 42

Lacassine 59, ESA 56

Lake Arthur 67, Notre Dame 48

Lake Charles College Prep 60, Lafayette Renaissance 33

Mamou 66, Port Barre 48

Midland 66, Bell City 58

New Iberia Catholic 68, Delcambre 31

North Central 69, Westminster Christian 62

Opelousas Catholic 79, St. Edmund Catholic 44

Patterson 48, Donaldsonville 46

Plainview 79, Northside Christian 59

Southside 56, Carencro 45

St. James 84, Berwick 54

St. Martinville 68, Erath 43

St. Thomas More 62, Teurlings Catholic 37

Sulphur 47, Lafayette 42

Ville Platte 79, Iota 53

Welsh 71, Grand Lake 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbeville 64, Vermilion Catholic 33

Carencro 51, Southside 39

Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 6

Elton 54, Basile 9

Grand Lake 61, Welsh 48

Highland Baptist 46, Hanson Memorial 42

Iota 48, Ville Platte 28

Jeanerette 48, Centerville 32

Kaplan 43, Crowley 26

Kinder 42, Jennings 38

Lafayette 55, Sulphur 21

Lafayette Christian Academy 50, North Vermilion 20

Midland 39, Bell City 33

Patterson 61, Donaldsonville 43

Rayne 56, Eunice 28

Sacred Heart 45, Morris Jeff 11

Sam Houston 55, Comeaux 44

St. Edmund Catholic 61, Opelousas Catholic 22

St. James 65, Berwick 16

St. Martinville 54, Erath 32

St. Thomas More 67, Teurlings Catholic 33

West St. Mary 52, Ascension Episcopal 25

Westminster Christian 60, North Central 44

KPEL 96.5

The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana

Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Flood Warning for Vermilion River at Lafayette as rising waters invade Heymann Park

NWS Lake Charles (Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana) ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

LSU Lady Tigers move up in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Jan. 30. The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 3. This is the second time in 2023 that the team has been ranked No. 3. The LSU Tigers are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Personnel moves at Boh Bros., Chaffe McCall, Xavier University

-- The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has made several recent personnel moves. Sofia Vásquez has been hired as director of sales and marketing. Vásquez has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international markets. She most recently served as director of sales, marketing and events for Thompson Hotels, a luxury hotel and spa in San Antonio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WBR school closed Monday due to high water in classroom

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish School System officials have announced a school closure due to high water in a classroom. Officials said Lukeville Elementary School will cancel classes for kids on Monday, Jan. 30. The closure is for students only. Faculty will need to report to work.
BRUSLY, LA
sportszion.com

Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments

The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

