Northside wins intense district matchup vs David Thibodaux
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northside 66, David Thibodaux 57
Abbeville 83, Vermilion Catholic 42
Ascension Episcopal 45, West St. Mary 42
Central Catholic 73, Covenant Christian Academy 23
Church Point 63, Pine Prairie 55
Comeaux 54, Sam Houston 41
Crowley 71, Kaplan 42
Elton 75, Basile 30
Franklin 57, Loreauville 39
Hanson Memorial 46, Highland Baptist 35
JS Clark Leadership Academy 56, Hathaway 48
Jeanerette 64, Centerville 42
Lacassine 59, ESA 56
Lake Arthur 67, Notre Dame 48
Lake Charles College Prep 60, Lafayette Renaissance 33
Mamou 66, Port Barre 48
Midland 66, Bell City 58
New Iberia Catholic 68, Delcambre 31
North Central 69, Westminster Christian 62
Opelousas Catholic 79, St. Edmund Catholic 44
Patterson 48, Donaldsonville 46
Plainview 79, Northside Christian 59
Southside 56, Carencro 45
St. James 84, Berwick 54
St. Martinville 68, Erath 43
St. Thomas More 62, Teurlings Catholic 37
Sulphur 47, Lafayette 42
Ville Platte 79, Iota 53
Welsh 71, Grand Lake 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abbeville 64, Vermilion Catholic 33
Carencro 51, Southside 39
Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 6
Elton 54, Basile 9
Grand Lake 61, Welsh 48
Highland Baptist 46, Hanson Memorial 42
Iota 48, Ville Platte 28
Jeanerette 48, Centerville 32
Kaplan 43, Crowley 26
Kinder 42, Jennings 38
Lafayette 55, Sulphur 21
Lafayette Christian Academy 50, North Vermilion 20
Midland 39, Bell City 33
Patterson 61, Donaldsonville 43
Rayne 56, Eunice 28
Sacred Heart 45, Morris Jeff 11
Sam Houston 55, Comeaux 44
St. Edmund Catholic 61, Opelousas Catholic 22
St. James 65, Berwick 16
St. Martinville 54, Erath 32
St. Thomas More 67, Teurlings Catholic 33
West St. Mary 52, Ascension Episcopal 25
Westminster Christian 60, North Central 44
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Comments / 0