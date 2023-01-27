Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.45MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.04MM shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE). This represents 7.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with Market Perform
On January 30, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a Market Perform recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $122.96. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from its latest reported closing price of $114.70.
NASDAQ
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $109.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Dropbox (DBX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.92MM shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 20.13MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Hexcel (HXL) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ
MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $214.21, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the database...
NASDAQ
ITGR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.38, changing hands as low as $63.00 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Cowen & Co. Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
On January 30, 2023, Cowen & Co. upgraded their outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $825.26. The forecasts range from a low of $600.95 to a high of $1,078.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $736.46.
NASDAQ
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.71. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.99%....
NASDAQ
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
NASDAQ
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $7.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the education...
NASDAQ
Royce & Associates Cuts Stake in Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO). This represents 0.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2.20MM shares and 5.05% of the company, a decrease in...
Comments / 0