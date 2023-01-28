Read full article on original website
Latest TABC girls rankings released
LUBBOCK, Texas – With just two games left in its regular season, Monterey remains No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranking released Monday. The Lady Plainsmen improved to 25-3 with wins over Abilene and Abilene Wylie last week. Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 7 despite a […]
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested Sunday morning
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on charges of public intoxication, per a Dallas TV station report. Bennett, 25, had been training in Fort Worth, Texas, according to DawgNation sources, leading up to the alleged event. Per the report, police officers responded to reports of...
Texas ranked the 2nd-best state in the country for living off the grid: report
Have you ever wanted to just delete your social media, ditch the smartphone and go back to having a landline, and just enjoy the simplicity of life?
8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly
Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
Texas Is Running Out Of Squirrels & Winter Of 2021 May Be Why
Seriously, the squirrel count in Texas is way down and something that happened in February of 2021 may be the reason why. In February of 2021, Texas was hit by a major winter storm that messed us up in a lot of ways. Snow, ice and record low temperatures paralyzed the lone star state and dramatically impacted all the state critters.
ACC ranks in top 10 best Texas community colleges
The Austin Community College District was ranked in the top 10 best community colleges in Texas, according to a report.
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
Ranking reveals the most-searched J.Lo rom-com movies in Texas
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The latest romantic comedy by Jennifer Lopez, “Shotgun Wedding,” premiered Friday on Amazon Prime–potentially shuffling Texans rankings of her best movies. Many in South Texas know Lopez from her 1997 role in “Selena.” However, her rom-com career did not take off until 2001 when she played Matthew McConaughey’s love interest in “The […]
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
Vox
Clean energy is taking over the Texas grid. State officials are trying to stop it.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Clean energy is rapidly rising on the Texas power grid, but...
Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states
(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting
Given the stiff headwinds to getting any expansion in gambling passed, sports betting and casino advocates may be competing against each other, rather than working in tandem.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
KHOU
State senator says Texans might have to pay more for reliable electricity
TEXAS, USA — How much should Texans pay to keep the power grid in top working order?. While appearing on Inside Texas Politics, state Senator Nathan Johnson put a possible price on it. “We’ve been paying too little for electricity for too long. And people don’t like to hear...
The Daily South
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
As fracking increases in Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny
This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
