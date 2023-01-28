ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Latest TABC girls rankings released

LUBBOCK, Texas – With just two games left in its regular season, Monterey remains No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranking released Monday. The Lady Plainsmen improved to 25-3 with wins over Abilene and Abilene Wylie last week. Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 7 despite a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
960 The Ref

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested Sunday morning

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on charges of public intoxication, per a Dallas TV station report. Bennett, 25, had been training in Fort Worth, Texas, according to DawgNation sources, leading up to the alleged event. Per the report, police officers responded to reports of...
DALLAS, TX
US105

8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly

Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Is Running Out Of Squirrels & Winter Of 2021 May Be Why

Seriously, the squirrel count in Texas is way down and something that happened in February of 2021 may be the reason why. In February of 2021, Texas was hit by a major winter storm that messed us up in a lot of ways. Snow, ice and record low temperatures paralyzed the lone star state and dramatically impacted all the state critters.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform

TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ranking reveals the most-searched J.Lo rom-com movies in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The latest romantic comedy by Jennifer Lopez, “Shotgun Wedding,” premiered Friday on Amazon Prime–potentially shuffling Texans rankings of her best movies. Many in South Texas know Lopez from her 1997 role in “Selena.” However, her rom-com career did not take off until 2001 when she played Matthew McConaughey’s love interest in “The […]
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states

(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion

Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
TEXAS STATE
Grist

As fracking increases in Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny

This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy