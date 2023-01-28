ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls

Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Ocean View helps CIF playoff chances with road victory over Godinez

Ocean View senior guard Peyton Guerrero goes on a fastbreak en route to the basket as Godinez forward Iván Pérez defends. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). After a slow start the Ocean View High boys basketball team kicked it into high gear as the Seahawks went on to defeat Godinez 54-20 in a Golden West League game Friday night at Godinez.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit

President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Coast Cleanup, Mobile Café, Grant Funding

Two cleanup events along the Newport Beach coastline on Saturday, January 23 drew about 160 volunteers who gathered and disposed of nearly 600 pounds of trash from the beaches. The events were organized by two nonprofit groups, Orange County Coastkeeper and Surfrider North Orange County Chapter. Coastkeeper brought 90 volunteers...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 29, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 29, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision

On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers

“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana

A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department

A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localocnews.com

Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills

On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

City Of MV Updates

City Council members on Tuesday began pre-budget discussions; recognized an outstanding Mission Viejo Nadadores diver; and received information about plans for the Oso Creek Water Treatment Plant and Mission Hospital. The meeting kicked off the pre-budget discussion for fiscal years 2023-2025. The City adopted a balanced budget for FY 22/23...
MISSION VIEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy