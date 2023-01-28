Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Saturday’s final scores and highlights: Tustin, Mater Dei and JSerra capture victories
Tustin 56, Pacifica 27: The Tillers (18-8, 5-3) won a Saturday afternoon Empire League game. Josh Birket had 21 points and Eli Nyeazi 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Tustin. Pacifica (12-14, 2-6) was led by Noah Salas, who had eight points. Mater Dei 96, St. Mary’s 69: The...
localocnews.com
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Segerstrom still in Golden West League title chase as regular season winds down
Segerstrom’s Abby Quero drives to the basket as Kassandra Solis of Garden Grove defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s girls basketball team is still in the hunt for the Golden West League title entering the final week of the league season. To...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Godinez closes in on Golden West League title with victory over Ocean View
Godinez center Mariana Lagunas aims to pass the ball as she is heavily guarded by Ocean View‘s Katelyn Solis Friday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Godinez High School’s girls basketball team remained atop the Golden West League standings defeating Ocean View 37-35 Friday night at Godinez.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills captures another Freeway League title with victory over Buena Park
Sunny Hills players celebrate after winning the program’s 19th Freeway League title. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After graduating all four defenders and the goalie from a CIF Division 3 championship team, one might of thought this would be a rebuilding season for Sunny Hills High School’s boys soccer team.
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Shutout by San Clemente, Falls Back Late in League Race
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – The urgent focus at the start of the game and the calm relief at the end of it was evident for the San Clemente girls soccer team on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, at San Juan Hills High. After a pair of dissatisfying draws for San...
localocnews.com
San Clemente Girls Soccer Finishes Early, Moves into First Place with Shutout of San Juan Hills
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – The urgent focus at the start of the game and the calm relief at the end of it was evident for the San Clemente girls soccer team on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, at San Juan Hills High. After a pair of dissatisfying draws for San...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Ocean View helps CIF playoff chances with road victory over Godinez
Ocean View senior guard Peyton Guerrero goes on a fastbreak en route to the basket as Godinez forward Iván Pérez defends. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). After a slow start the Ocean View High boys basketball team kicked it into high gear as the Seahawks went on to defeat Godinez 54-20 in a Golden West League game Friday night at Godinez.
localocnews.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit
President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Coast Cleanup, Mobile Café, Grant Funding
Two cleanup events along the Newport Beach coastline on Saturday, January 23 drew about 160 volunteers who gathered and disposed of nearly 600 pounds of trash from the beaches. The events were organized by two nonprofit groups, Orange County Coastkeeper and Surfrider North Orange County Chapter. Coastkeeper brought 90 volunteers...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 17 at VEA Newport Beach
The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, March 17 at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort & Spa. The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 29, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 29, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision
On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
localocnews.com
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
localocnews.com
SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers
“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
localocnews.com
A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana
A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
localocnews.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
localocnews.com
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
localocnews.com
Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills
On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
localocnews.com
City Of MV Updates
City Council members on Tuesday began pre-budget discussions; recognized an outstanding Mission Viejo Nadadores diver; and received information about plans for the Oso Creek Water Treatment Plant and Mission Hospital. The meeting kicked off the pre-budget discussion for fiscal years 2023-2025. The City adopted a balanced budget for FY 22/23...
Comments / 0